Lee Bonis scored twice as Larne knocked out holders Linfield in a repeat of last year's final

Cliftonville will face Coleraine in the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup while Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran will face Championship front-runners Newry City.

Crusaders will host Dungannon Swifts while Larne will travel to either Ballymena United or Portstewart.

Ballymena's game against the Premier Intermediate side was called off due to a flooded pitch at the Showgrounds.

The ties will take place on the weekend of 4-6 March.

Irish Premiership title challengers Cliftonville edged out Carrick Rangers to reach the last eight while Coleraine beat top-flight strugglers Portadown 2-0.

The tie will be a precursor of the League Cup final, which will take place at Windsor Park on Sunday, 13 March.

Newry are the only Championship team left in the draw after beating Ards on Friday and are rewarded with a trip to the Oval to face high-flying Glentoran, who beat Queen's University on Saturday.

Larne, who knocked out holders Linfield on Friday night, will be favourites to reach the semi-finals against either Ballymena or Portstewart.

Crusaders battled past Ballinamallard United to set up a quarter-final tie with Dungannon, who eased past Annagh United 4-1.