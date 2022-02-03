Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Luke Young arrived at the Racecourse in the summer of 2018, becoming then-manager Sam Ricketts' first signing

Wrexham captain Luke Young has had his contract extended until the end of next season.

The 28-year-old midfielder was given an extra 12 months on his current deal after making his 20th league start in the win over Grimsby last weekend.

Young, who joined the club in 2018, has been voted Wrexham's player of the season for the previous two campaigns.

"The club means a lot to me, I've got nothing but good words to say," said Young.

"It's a place we're happy to stay and to commit, especially at what is an exciting time at the moment at this football club."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: "I'm delighted that the clause in Luke's contract has been triggered.

"He's just a terrific player and a great character to have around. He's got a big heart and that's key in any game of football."