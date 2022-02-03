Last updated on .From the section European Football

Athletic Bilbao have been Copa del Rey finalists for the last two seasons

Alex Berenguer scored a superb 89th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey to reach the semi-finals.

With time running out, substitute Berenguer cut inside and drilled a precise finish into the far corner to stun Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Bilbao will be looking to reach the final for the third consecutive season.

They became just the second side after Real Zaragoza to knock Real and Barcelona out of the cup in one season.

Defeat for Real ends hopes for a domestic double, as the side top the La Liga table, four points clear of Sevilla.

Valencia, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano all joined Bilbao in the last four of the cup.