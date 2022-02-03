Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1Real MadridReal Madrid0
Alex Berenguer scored a superb 89th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey to reach the semi-finals.
With time running out, substitute Berenguer cut inside and drilled a precise finish into the far corner to stun Carlo Ancelotti's men.
Bilbao will be looking to reach the final for the third consecutive season.
They became just the second side after Real Zaragoza to knock Real and Barcelona out of the cup in one season.
Defeat for Real ends hopes for a domestic double, as the side top the La Liga table, four points clear of Sevilla.
Valencia, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano all joined Bilbao in the last four of the cup.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Agirrezabala
- 18De MarcosBooked at 67mins
- 5Álvarez
- 4Martínez
- 17BerchicheBooked at 68mins
- 30WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 45'minutes
- 14García CarrilloBooked at 42mins
- 6Vesga
- 10MuniainSubstituted forBalenziagaat 90+2'minutes
- 22GarcíaSubstituted forSerranoat 78'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 1Simón
- 2Petxarroman
- 3Núñez
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 12Vivian
- 15Lekue
- 19Zarraga
- 20Villalibre
- 21Capa
- 24Balenziaga
- 33Serrano
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 10ModricBooked at 59mins
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 76'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 11Asensio
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forIscoat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 38,750
Match Stats
Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7