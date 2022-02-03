Spanish Copa del Rey
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side knocked out of Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao celebrate
Athletic Bilbao have been Copa del Rey finalists for the last two seasons

Alex Berenguer scored a superb 89th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey to reach the semi-finals.

With time running out, substitute Berenguer cut inside and drilled a precise finish into the far corner to stun Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Bilbao will be looking to reach the final for the third consecutive season.

They became just the second side after Real Zaragoza to knock Real and Barcelona out of the cup in one season.

Defeat for Real ends hopes for a domestic double, as the side top the La Liga table, four points clear of Sevilla.

Valencia, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano all joined Bilbao in the last four of the cup.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Agirrezabala
  • 18De MarcosBooked at 67mins
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17BerchicheBooked at 68mins
  • 30WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 45'minutes
  • 14García CarrilloBooked at 42mins
  • 6Vesga
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forBalenziagaat 90+2'minutes
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forSerranoat 78'minutes
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 1Simón
  • 2Petxarroman
  • 3Núñez
  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 12Vivian
  • 15Lekue
  • 19Zarraga
  • 20Villalibre
  • 21Capa
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 33Serrano

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 10ModricBooked at 59mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 76'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 11Asensio
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forIscoat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
38,750

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Thursday 3rd February 2022

