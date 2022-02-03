Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Northern Ireland full-back Lewis cost Newcastle £15m in 2020

Jamal Lewis and Ciaran Clark have been left out of Newcastle's Premier League squad for the rest of the season following the club's recruitment drive during the January transfer window.

Newcastle signed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn, and added Matt Targett on loan.

It means boss Eddie Howe has now cut Northern Ireland full-back Lewis and Republic of Ireland centre-half Clark.

Isaac Hayden has also been left out because of a long-term knee injury.

Premier League clubs were required to resubmit their 25-man squads following the January window's closure on Monday night.

Newcastle signed Lewis from Norwich City on a five-year deal for £15m in September 2020 following interest from Liverpool.

The 24-year-old left-back, capped 26 times by Northern Ireland, made 24 league appearances during his first season at St James' Park, but has only managed four starts in the current campaign, with Targett's arrival pushing him further down the pecking order.

Clark has played 114 times in the Premier League and Championship since joining the Magpies from Aston Villa in 2016.

The 32-year-old signed a contract extension in January 2021, keeping him at the club until 2023, but was sent off for punching an opponent in a friendly during Newcastle's recent warm-weather training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Clark was also sent off after just nine minutes in the 1-1 draw with Norwich in November.