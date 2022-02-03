Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

Brett Pitman (right) scored 13 goals in 34 appearances in Bournemouth's Championship-winning campaign of 2014-15

Championship-winning striker Brett Pitman has agreed to join National League Eastleigh on loan from Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.

Pitman, 34, who helped Bournemouth to automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2015, has started just eight league games for Rovers this season.

The former Bristol City, Ipswich, Portsmouth and Swindon player joined the Pirates on a one-year deal in July.

Boss Joey Barton has previously told Jersey-born Pitman he is free to leave.

Eastleigh are 15th in the National League, but without a permanent manager after parting company with Ben Strevens last month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.