Christian Eriksen played in the Premier League for Tottenham between 2013 and 2020

Christian Eriksen's free transfer to Brentford could be the club's "greatest signing ever", says boss Thomas Frank.

Eriksen, 29, joined the Bees on a six-month contract on transfer deadline day after his release by Inter Milan.

The Denmark international suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June and was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

Frank said midfielder Eriksen is still unavailable for "a few weeks".

The former Tottenham player will miss Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Everton and Frank said they will "know a bit more" before Wednesday's Premier League game against Manchester City.

"We got over the line. He is potentially the greatest signing ever for the club," said Frank, who may not take charge of the Bees at the weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

"It is going to be an unbelievable day, the day he steps on to the pitch. We all saw what happed to him. It was crazy. To see him out on the pitch soon will be a good day."

'We managed to get a top player'

Eriksen won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in December because players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

After leaving Inter, Eriksen started training alone at Danish side Odense Boldklub - where he was previously a youth player - and outlined his aspirations of resuming his playing career in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Eriksen's signing saw the biggest day of kit sales trading outside of kit launch days - 30 times the usual demand at this time of year for Brentford.

"My first feeling is excitement," said Frank. "He is a top player with lots of experience. The players are delighted, happy and pleased we managed to get a top player to the club.

"I am glad he decided to come to us. Besides being a top player and superstar, he is very humble and down to earth. That is a big quality. Because of what happened, some of the bigger clubs weren't interested to take the chance.

"He will arrive on Sunday and will train with the team on Monday. He has been running a lot and training a lot. His foundation is fine. Another is to get him up to match fitness but it is impossible to say when he will be available."

'A miracle he wants to play again'

Eriksen has not played since collapsing against Finland on 12 June

Denmark were playing Finland in their opening game of the Euros on 12 June last year when Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in the 41st minute.

He received CPR and after 15 minutes of treatment was carried off on a stretcher.

Eriksen was awake in hospital and, after a delay of around three hours, the match resumed with Finland winning 1-0.

"It is definitely a very positive story," added Frank. "Situations like this can change you for life, when we get irritated by silly and stupid things, even me, even though I feel I am pretty grounded, life-changing experience like that will help you to enjoy life even more.

"It will definitely help him and a reminder to enjoy every moment.

"On 12 June, I was in summer house with my son watching the game. We saw him fall and I instantly thought this is not good. You could see the way he fell.

"I was on the phone to my wife, then a lot of friends and colleagues in the football world. It was a shock. I could just imagine what his parents and girlfriend were thinking, a horrible situation to be in.

"It is fantastic that he wants to play football again. It is a little bit of a miracle that he wants to play football again."

Toney needs to 'focus on football'

Meanwhile, Frank has said he wants Ivan Toney "to focus on football" after a social media video appeared to show the striker using an expletive in reference to the club.

The 25-year-old, who has scored six goals in their Premier League campaign so far, apologised for the "unacceptable" language used.

Frank said: "It is definitely a thing Ivan needs to learn from, I am sure he will. No reason to expose himself on a forum like that.

"There have been a few stories about players not being clever, it is a minority. Everything he does on the pitch is spot on. He has grown into a leader."