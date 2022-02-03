Last updated on .From the section African

Egypt assistant boss Diaa al-Sayed wants their Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal to be played on Monday instead of Sunday so they can have an extra day of rest.

The Pharaohs beat hosts Cameroon on Thursday on penalties, their third shootout win in a row.

Senegal, who have won all their games in 90 minutes, beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday.

"I ask CAF that the final be played on Monday," Al-Sayed said.

"There is one more day of recovery for Senegal."

Al-Sayed was speaking to the media because Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz was sent off during the game.

The third-place play-off between Cameroon and Burkina Faso was due to be on Sunday too, but is now being played on Saturday.

"I hope that, as we have advanced the match for third place, we will play on Monday," said Al-Sayed.

In 2019 both semi-finals were played on the same day.

The date of the final being moved would delay players' returns to their clubs.