Matt Bloomfield has written columns for the BBC Sport website

Former Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield says more research needs to be done - and education given - to footballers about head injuries after he was forced to retire.

Bloomfield, 38, ended his playing career on medical advice, after a fifth concussion in four years left him with ongoing symptoms that affect him in everyday life.

The incident that caused the injury was an innocuous one, with a quick free-kick from a team-mate hitting Bloomfield in the back of the head.

Now the player who spent 18 years at Adams Park making 558 appearances wants to help others who are in a similar situation.

"It's so serious and I'm really passionate about trying to help," said Bloomfield. "There's risk attached to anything in life and risk attached to football and we can't take that risk away, I'm not going to sit here and say there shouldn't be any heading.

"What I would like to do is have more money dedicated to research so players know, that if they have a head injury, where they stand in terms of their future brain health.

"I think there needs to be more education for current players around their brain health and also helping former players. Footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to get dementia than the average man on the street and so the risks are there.

"It's something I'm passionate about. My grandad didn't play football but he suffered with dementia at the end of his days and I saw him suffer and it's something that scares me, what might be in future life."

Bloomfield is going to be given a chance to promote and spread his message right away. The Professional Footballers' Association announced it will be creating a new dedicated care department for former players living with neurodegenerative diseases.

Bloomfield added: "I have just had a discussion Maheta Molango, the PFA chief executive, and it has just opened up the new department with Dawn Astle and Rachel Walden about neurodegenerative diseases. So he has asked me if I would help the PFA in that, which I would be more than delighted to do."

Bloomfield played his final game in August last year, which was a League Cup fixture at Exeter City. It has taken him this long to formally retire as he wanted to "explore every avenue" before making the decision.

However, he knew it was unlikely he would be able to make a return to professional football as the symptoms were persistent. He didn't feel right when exercising and struggled "to see the light in anything".

Bloomfield, who started his career with Ipswich Town before spending 19 years at Wycombe, added: "Still now I forget the odd word and it gets really frustrating. Being around the training pitch and people are kicking balls about I still get quite nervous in that scenario.

"There's ongoing things I'm dealing with, my balance isn't great either. If I go on little rides with my girls I'm struggling.

"One of the doctors said to me under his watch he can't let me step back on the pitch because of the damage I have already done and the effects of the last one. It doesn't bear thinking about what another one might do to me.

"There needs to be more research and more studies done as it's one part of the body where there still needs to be more development and research into. So we have more clarity around what's going on with players."