Zeno Ibsen Rossi was on loan at Kilmarnock last season and played against Dundee

Dundee manager James McPake says they have "done everything right at our end" to sign defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi on loan from Bournemouth.

The two clubs agreed a deal outfit prior to the closure of the transfer window on Monday but a technical issued meant it was not concluded.

Dundee hope Fifa will allow the move to be completed.

"Our paperwork was in on time so hopefully we get a favourable one," said McPake.

"We've done everything right at our end. The English FA are backing it, the Scottish FA are backing it and we are thankful to them for that but we need to wait for a decision from Fifa."

McPake's side dropped to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, behind St Johnstone on goal difference, after Tuesday's 0-0 derby draw with Dundee United.

Dundee host third-bottom Ross County - who sit five points above - on Saturday and McPake said: "There's a real bond and determination to stay in the league.

"We were giving away too many chances and conceding too many goals, we've cut that down. We need that bit of belief at the other end of the pitch.

"We're fighting day and night to get it right, and we will. The quality is there."