Kevin McDonald, who has five caps, and is relaunching his career in the Scottish Premiership

Midfielder Kevin McDonald was prepared for enforced retirement, but is "forever grateful" to Dundee United for "taking a chance" on him after his kidney transplant.

McDonald, 33, is relaunching his career in a short-term deal at Dundee United.

The former Scotland international had a successful kidney transplant from his brother eight months ago and his last game was for Fulham in July 2020.

"I had planned to not play again," McDonald told BBC Scotland.

McDonald added: "I thought if I get back playing it is a huge bonus, so the previous year [before the transplant] I did coaching down at Fulham, their under-23s and under-18s, in case it wasn't possible.

"It gave me an insight to make me realise even more that I want to be a coach, I want to be a manager when I retire. So these things were put in place, but hopefully they are on hold for a while now."

The former Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham player admits it has been a hard journey back - both mentally and physically - that has given him a new perspective on life.

"The three months' isolation after the transplant was the hardest, while my wife was heavily pregnant and my brother was isolating with us," added McDonald.

"There is probably a greater appreciation on life. I was 19 days in hospital after suffering a bit of a nasty rejection at the start and I spoke to people in all different kidney transplant situations. That puts things into perspective.

"I have become a bit more relaxed. If I didn't get back playing, yes, I would be devastated, but we are here to go and enjoy life and that is what we will do."

Carnoustie-born McDonald had been training with United in recent weeks before signing on Tuesday for the rest of the season.

He was an unused substitute that night in the Scottish Premiership derby draw with Dundee - the club where he began his career in 2005 - but could make his debut against St Johnstone on Saturday.

"It is a bit of a risk for Dundee United with the things involved, but I am forever grateful they have given me the chance and hopefully I can repay them," said McDonald.

"I have to take it day by day, week by week. I don't want to be half the player I was, that is why I didn't want to sign a long-term deal.

"I don't have a point to prove to anyone, my career speaks for itself. I have been successful in a number of leagues in England and I have always backed myself as a footballer - and that will always be the case."