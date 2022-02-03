Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher (right) made his Swansea debut against Luton after joining from MK Dons. while Cyrus Christie (left) joined on loan from Fulham in January

Russell Martin says a return to the Premier League remains Swansea City's long-term target despite frustration over their January transfer business.

Head coach Martin has spoken to Swansea's American owners this week.

Swansea have won only one of their last eight Championship games but Martin is "really confident" they will finish the season "strongly".

"The hope is to finish as high up as possible," he said.

"We are looking upwards, we are looking forwards. I don't think there have ever been targets in terms of league position.

"Speaking to the owners again last night, they're so supportive of what we're doing. All we ever talk about is the long-term goal.

"They want to win more games in the short term as well, but in a tough run I couldn't have asked for more support from them in terms of what they are asking from us as a group of coaching staff."

Having been on the fringes of the play-off picture in the autumn, Martin's side have dropped to 19th in the Championship table - though they are 12 points clear of the bottom three.

They signed five players in January - albeit three of them are only on loan - and recalled young forward Kyle Joseph from his loan spell at Cheltenham, but nine players with first-team experience left the club.

Martin's bid to sign an attacking player before Monday's transfer deadline never got off the ground for financial reasons.

They did secure a late deal for a left-wingback, Nathanael Ogbeta, but only after Liam Walsh was sent on loan to Hull.

Martin saw moves for the likes of Matt Giles, Ryan Longman and Ryan Giles collapse because Swansea's owners would not sanction the deals.

Nevertheless, Martin says, the goal is the top flight, where Swansea last played in 2018.

"It'll be done in a different way to a lot of the teams who are trying to get there," he said.

"They have the financial power. We have to do it differently. That's the whole point of trying to play football the way we are trying to play.

"A couple of people keep saying you had a play-off team, but it's a very different team [with] very different financial resources.

"But the owners like what they're seeing in improvements in certain players and new players who have come in.

"They're really trusting me and [sporting director] Mark Allen and [chief executive] Julian Winter to deliver them what we want. I'm really confident we can do that in time."

An upturn in form is the short-term target for Swansea, who host second-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

"In terms of league position we're not in a place we want to be in," Martin added.

"But we'll improve that, I've got no doubt.

"It's about building something and having a running start next season, to make sure that next season we have a better platform to build from.

"We are not coming in four days from the start of the season. We have a full pre-season, we will hopefully have brought in some players who will help us.

"This season now is about bringing everyone together. All I can ask is that everyone gets behind us and we'll finish really strongly, I am sure we will. It just prepares us for having a real go next year."

Jamie Paterson could play some part in the Blackburn game having returned to training on Wednesday, but Ogbeta may not be fit enough to start.

Kyle Naughton is expected to miss out with the thigh injury which forced him off during the Luton loss.