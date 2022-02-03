Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Greenwood will not train or play for Manchester United until further notice

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford was partially driven by Mason Greenwood's current unavailability.

Greenwood, 20, has been released on bail following his arrest on Sunday.

He will not train or play for the club until further notice.

The situation was part of the discussions around Lingard on deadline day, when Newcastle United and West Ham were interested in signing him.

In the end, Lingard did not get the move he wanted and Rangnick said the Greenwood situation was part of the reason why.

"Three weeks ago Jesse didn't want to leave and then he changed his mind," said Rangnick.

"I said at the time, if he finds a club and a solution that suits us, we would allow him to leave. With the developments in the last couple of days, things changed.

"On Monday afternoon, the board said they wanted him to stay. We are without a player who has played regularly and also we couldn't get an agreement for any other club."

Rangnick said Lingard, 29, has asked for a couple of days off "to clear his head" and would miss Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie with Middlesbrough.

Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman and on suspicion of assault on Sunday following allegations on social media.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill on Tuesday.

Rangnick said the Greenwood matter had been a "topic" within his squad but they had trained well this week.

"They are all human beings and up to the [international] break, Mason was part of the group," added the German.

Rangnick also confirmed striker Edinson Cavani would miss the Middlesbrough game after being granted some extended time in Uruguay following their recent World Cup qualifiers.

However, midfielder Paul Pogba is set for a comeback after recovering from a groin injury that has kept him out since the beginning of November.

"Paul will be part of the group," said Rangnick. "He might even start."