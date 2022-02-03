Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ravel Morrison was sent off for Derby in their 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Derby County and Nottingham Forest have each been fined £10,000 by the Football Association after a melee during their Championship match last month.

Players clashed in the 96th minute and again at full-time after Forest's 2-1 East Midlands derby win on 22 January.

It was sparked by Derby midfielder Ravel Morrison's challenge on Philip Zinckernagel, which saw him sent off.

Both clubs admitted failing to control their players, with an independent regulatory commission imposing fines.

Wayne Rooney's Derby have been in turmoil since former owner Mel Morris put the club into administration in September.

They have since been docked 21 points and are 23rd in the table with 15 points, seven points from safety, after 29 games.

On Thursday the Binnie family, one of the club's potential buyers, said they fear the Rams are heading for liquidation.

Forest are eighth in the Championship, two points from a play-off place.