Dean Campbell has made 74 appearances for Aberdeen

Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Kilmarnock Venue: Gayfield Date: Friday, 4 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Kilmarnock have signed Dean Campbell on loan from Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

The midfielder, 20, previously worked with Killie boss Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

Scottish Championship clubs are permitted to arrange loans after the January transfer window has closed up until the end of February.

Kilmarnock face league leaders Arbroath, who are a point ahead of the Ayrshire side, on Friday at 19:45 GMT.

