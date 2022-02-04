Scottish Premiership things to watch

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After a dramatic midweek, which followed an equally eventful weekend fixture card, it's another potentially pivotal point in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Six games, weather permitting of course, spread across the weekend and the final third of the campaign is in sight.

Let's have a look at what's in store...

Battle at the bottom heats up

The fight to stay in the top flight took another turn last Saturday when Ross County snatched a point against Rangers on a day when Dundee and St Johnstone's matches were postponed.

Then, in midweek, another point for County and St Johnstone's first win of 2022 left the Dingwall side five points above the Perth outfit and Dundee, who now prop up the division after drawing with city neighbours United.

The bottom two will play their games in hand later in the month and Dundee have the chance to get closer to County when the sides meet at Dens Park, while St Johnstone entertain United.

Dundee v Ross County is six-pointer territory and St Johnstone v Dundee United has the added spice of being a Tayside derby. It could be a big Saturday.

European hopefuls search for elusive win

While Hearts have made third place their own, Aberdeen and Hibernian are trailing fourth-placed Motherwell in the hunt for European places.

Hibs host a St Mirren side unbeaten in their past three league games, while Aberdeen visit Livingston and Motherwell have perhaps the hardest task of the weekend, trying to halt league leaders Celtic's winning run.

The form card in 2022 for Motherwell, Hibs and Aberdeen reads D L D and Dundee United are within touching distance of the latter two.

Aberdeen have struggled for consistency under Stephen Glass, while Hibs have slumped following a bright start on new head coach Shaun Maloney's watch. For Motherwell, goals have become a problem in the wake of Tony Watt's departure to United.

However, Aberdeen have that game in hand against St Johnstone and the best goal difference, which could prove crucial.

New pressure for Celtic as Ramsey debut looms

Having been the pursuer, Celtic are now the pursued.

Wednesday's dominant derby win over Rangers gave them a one-point lead over the reigning champions and that could stretch to four before the Ibrox side next play.

Celtic are at Motherwell on Sunday at lunchtime, going for a sixth straight win in 2022.

Ange Postecoglou has been saying all season there is more to come from his team, which does not bode well for their opponents.

It's been quite a week for Rangers. They led, trailed, led again and were pegged back against County to ultimately have their Scottish Premiership lead cut.

The Ibrox club landed Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus in Monday's most headline-grabbing transfer deadline signing.

Then, at Celtic Park in midweek, they were usurped at the top of the table and Ramsey could only watch from the stands with his fitness deemed not match ready.

The 3-0 humbling at Celtic Park had next to no positives for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst but the Dutchman took some solace from an improved second-half performance, during which substitutes Leon Balogun and Ryan Jack made an impact.

Both are well placed to start against Hearts on Sunday and Ramsey may also be involved, while striker Alfredo Morelos is now free from international duty.

Rangers have a tough run of fixtures as they seek to get their season back on track with Hibs at Ibrox on Wednesday and a trip to Dundee United soon to follow.

Questions have been asked of them in 2022 and they are yet to come up with the right answers.