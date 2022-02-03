Roy Keane: Sunderland consider former boss for vacant manager's role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Sunderlandcomments21

Roy Keane
Roy Keane's last coaching role was as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019

Roy Keane is under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Sunderland.

Keane, 50, had a successful spell on Wearside between 2006 and 2008, when he took Sunderland into the Premier League.

However, his only roles since leaving Ipswich in 2011 have been as an assistant and a television pundit.

In his recent interview with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the Irishman questioned why he did not get linked with jobs.

Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday in the wake of the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, even though they are third in League One.

It is understood Keane is not the only candidate for the job.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by U18236519, today at 11:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 11:12

    he will get the players fired up , "come on lads , it's only Fleetwood Town"
    Welcome to the big time Roy.

  • Comment posted by K1, today at 11:11

    Is the issue his confrontation attitude scaring the board into not considering him for management? Surely various club's boards speak to each other and if he's got a bad reputation will struggle to find work. Or is it his track record?

  • Comment posted by Hu Flung Dung, today at 11:09

    🤣 Keane and Sunderland deserve each other 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 11:08

    Rumour is he'll bring in Vlad the Impaler to be the good guy in the management team

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 11:08

    If Roy Keane was my manager I'd make it a mission to try and put a smile on his face. What a great challenge that would be! Oh Boy!

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 11:07

    Great choice! The paddy did so well the first time…lol

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 11:07

    Keane will be interviewing the Sunderland board shortly.....

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:06

    Failed everywhere he's been.

    Stick to trying to spouting cliches and trying to look tough on TV, Roy.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 11:11

      James replied:
      He got them promoted from the Championship to the Premiership so how can you say he failed?

  • Comment posted by The Lone Ranger, today at 11:05

    Keane is an absolute hothead and not suited to management whatsoever. Great on the pitch but those tactics don't carry over to management. He actively seeks confrontation and doesn't have the man management skills required. He has left a path of destruction in his wake wherever he manages / assists (Ipswich, ROI etc) so my heart goes out to the fans of any club who decide to go down this road.

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 11:03

    hope he gets the job , outstanding man who will get Sunderland up.

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 11:03

    Why are teams employing the same old names all the time, Sundered need to strip it back to the beginning, get rid of all their players and bring through local talent. Get a forward thinking coach (someone like Graham Potter, who has obviously moved on to bigger things now) who can give Sunderland an identity. The Pulis, Keanes, Allardyces, Hughes, etc of this world should be assigned to history.

    • Reply posted by Ellis, today at 11:12

      Ellis replied:
      Sunderland has a great loyal fan base, a fine stadium and is a footballing area. I’d seriously look to make them like the 60s Celtic team, all the players being born within 10 miles of the ground. A team that the NE can be proud of. No one could knock them for doing that, it’s not impossible either.

  • Comment posted by Summers , today at 11:01

    I hope note, I enjoy him as a pundit

  • Comment posted by Moomin, today at 11:01

    Ok footballer, really useless manager

    • Reply posted by Robioto, today at 11:05

      Robioto replied:
      OK footballer? Really showing yourself up as having zero clue here

  • Comment posted by Once upon a time, today at 10:55

    I say, What a superb piece from Once upon a time! Top quality comments on the Top Club in the world! Take care.

  • Comment posted by Once upon a time, today at 10:50

    Good Morning, One had the feeling Roy departed because of Ellis' interfering, If he still has the passion and demanding attitude of old, he'll be ideal. Coupled with three goals a game from the master, JD, two goals a game from RS, we'll romp it!
    Please forgive my unaccustomed levity. Take care, we'll be just fine!

    • Reply posted by dicka, today at 11:08

      dicka replied:
      He has done nothing in management since then unfortunately not for me

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC