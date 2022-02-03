Roy Keane: Sunderland consider former boss for vacant manager's role
Last updated on .From the section Sunderland
Roy Keane is under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Sunderland.
Keane, 50, had a successful spell on Wearside between 2006 and 2008, when he took Sunderland into the Premier League.
However, his only roles since leaving Ipswich in 2011 have been as an assistant and a television pundit.
In his recent interview with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the Irishman questioned why he did not get linked with jobs.
Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday in the wake of the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, even though they are third in League One.
It is understood Keane is not the only candidate for the job.
Please go for Steve Bruce or Duncan Ferguson !!!
But god loves a tryer...
Would love for it to work out, but I just can't see it.
The big question for me is that as you get older you either become more set in your ways or you pick your battles
Some of the best games we had were against Sunderland and the raw atmosphere their fans brought was amazing.
Innovative manager and culture change needed, hope you find your Bielsa.
Leicester City fan here; hard to believe the brass sack a manager who has you lined up for promotion for losing one game 6-0 as that game is just that 1 game. All I can say is to be successful like my club you need stability & real infrastructure allied to a plan to gradually improve & build season on season. I have a soft spot for the wearsiders and wish you all.the best but madness prevails
Welcome to the big time Roy.