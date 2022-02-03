Roy Keane: Sunderland consider former boss for vacant manager's role

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Sunderlandcomments45

Roy Keane
Roy Keane's last coaching role was as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019

Roy Keane is under consideration for the vacant manager's job at Sunderland.

Keane, 50, had a successful spell on Wearside between 2006 and 2008, when he took Sunderland into the Premier League.

However, his only roles since leaving Ipswich in 2011 have been as an assistant and a television pundit.

In his recent interview with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, the Irishman questioned why he did not get linked with jobs.

Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson on Sunday in the wake of the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, even though they are third in League One.

It is understood Keane is not the only candidate for the job.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 11:29

    Forget Keane.
    Please go for Steve Bruce or Duncan Ferguson !!!

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:29

    Keane is too arrogant and full of himself to make a modern day Manager, you cant just kick players up the backside and scream at them, many of them actually need an arm around them and their egos massaging, Keane will never do that.
    But god loves a tryer...

  • Comment posted by SandyFeet12, today at 11:29

    Love Roy Keane to bits, but it's never going to work with him as a manager. He's too old school. The hard-nosed approach will not work on modern-day players. Roy can't manage like it's 1985.

    Would love for it to work out, but I just can't see it.

  • Comment posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 11:27

    You can't argue he talks a good game and he did give Jordan Henderson his debut so he can nurture young talent.
    The big question for me is that as you get older you either become more set in your ways or you pick your battles

  • Comment posted by kathleen beck, today at 11:26

    12 managers in 10 years, only a desperate man or someone deluded with their ability would take this job on.

    • Reply posted by scotstoon, today at 11:29

      scotstoon replied:
      Or they need a boost to their bank balance

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 11:26

    Leeds fan here, would like to say whatever happens i wish Sunderland a speedy rise again.
    Some of the best games we had were against Sunderland and the raw atmosphere their fans brought was amazing.
    Innovative manager and culture change needed, hope you find your Bielsa.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ArmaghBoy, today at 11:25

    Why do people always ‘forget’ Roy Keanes unbelievable job in taking over Sunderland st the bottom of the Championship and getting them promoted that same season? Incredible achievement!

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 11:23

    Everyone deserves a 2nd crack at the whip and Roy Keane was young when he took the Sunderland Job First time. He is also not one of these men out to satisfy share holders. He is a guy who fights to satisfy the hardcore supporters who love seeing hardworking no nonsense footballers. Sky Sports will be gutted. The only reason most supporters watched the live football .

  • Comment posted by scotstoon, today at 11:20

    He has not managed for a very long time. That could go both ways, he has mellowed and learned from past mistakes, or he is out of touch. What Sunderland really need is stability, you cannot keep sacking managers. Left with loads of players that next manager(s) don't want

  • Comment posted by Hotspur158, today at 11:18

    Give him the job, lets see how good or bad he really is, plenty to say but words are cheap actions cost money

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 11:18

    No disrespect to Roy but Sunderland need a manger to finish of lee Johnson’s work someone who has gained promotion from league one before

  • Comment posted by Coolverine, today at 11:15

    There is a reason Roy hasn't had much managerial work...

    • Reply posted by gazzalw, today at 11:18

      gazzalw replied:
      Yaffle?

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 11:15

    Hi,
    Leicester City fan here; hard to believe the brass sack a manager who has you lined up for promotion for losing one game 6-0 as that game is just that 1 game. All I can say is to be successful like my club you need stability & real infrastructure allied to a plan to gradually improve & build season on season. I have a soft spot for the wearsiders and wish you all.the best but madness prevails

    • Reply posted by Once upon a time, today at 11:18

      Once upon a time replied:
      Good morning, Great Piece, Tony, take care!

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 11:14

    Old school. It's his way or the highway.

  • Comment posted by U18236519, today at 11:14

    Roy needs to go to United and relegate them

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 11:12

    he will get the players fired up , "come on lads , it's only Fleetwood Town"
    Welcome to the big time Roy.

  • Comment posted by K1, today at 11:11

    Is the issue his confrontation attitude scaring the board into not considering him for management? Surely various club's boards speak to each other and if he's got a bad reputation will struggle to find work. Or is it his track record?

  • Comment posted by Hu Flung Dung, today at 11:09

    🤣 Keane and Sunderland deserve each other 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 11:08

    Rumour is he'll bring in Vlad the Impaler to be the good guy in the management team

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC