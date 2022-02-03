Lampard takes over with Everton 16th in the Premier League

New Everton manager Frank Lampard says he will win over doubters with his "work ethic" - and believes he can unite the club, its players and supporters.

The 43-year-old was appointed on Monday and inherited a fanbase that was frustrated with the choice of the club's former boss Rafael Benitez.

Lampard's arrival has prompted questions over his level of experience.

But the former Chelsea boss said: "People will see I have a work ethic."

Lampard, who had 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge after just over a year with Derby, added: "Fans will see how I embrace this job with everything I do in the workplace. If they see that and they see the reaction on the pitch, I hope that support will continue."

Lampard named his former Chelsea and England team-mate Ashley Cole among his backroom staff on Thursday.

At his first news conference since taking charge, he said he had become aware of needing to instil "confidence" and an "element of calm" in his new team, who are 16th in the Premier League.

A run of one win in 13 league games saw fans stage protests against the Everton board before Benitez was sacked.

Lampard said he was more than prepared to fight near the bottom of the table.

"I can assure fans I will give it absolutely everything," he added.

"At Chelsea I had some difficult times. I played at West Ham. I managed at Derby County - the Championship is a marathon. So I don't concern myself over the position in the table. I just look at what is in front of me.

"We will be defined in the next 18 games by the work and focus we put in on the training ground and by how we can be united as players, club and fans. I will try to bring all that together. That's all I have to think about now.

"In the long term it is clear it's a club with big ambition, huge history, a huge fanbase and a desire throughout it to improve towards the new stadium and being a Premier League club fighting towards the top half of the table. But there is a lot of work to be done."

'I'll support and push Alli'

Midfielder Alli has scored one Premier League goal since the start of last season

Lampard is Everton's sixth permanent manager since Roberto Martinez was dismissed in 2016.

Asked if the number of managers in recent years was a concern, he said he was pre-warned about similar turnover when he took charge at Derby and Chelsea.

"It's easy to speak. I had to put that aside and just work and appreciate the fact I am working for a great club," added Lampard.

He feels his first few days of training have shown the players are a "good group who I know want to do well with this club as it's written all over their faces".

Despite being appointed a day before the January transfer window closed, Lampard moved to strengthen his midfield options with the loan signing of Donny van de Beek from Manchester United and a permanent deal for Dele Alli from Tottenham.

The signing of Alli has drawn significant attention as the 25-year-old has played less frequently at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte in recent seasons.

"I don't want to give too many major headlines to this as it's easy to be over the top," Lampard added.

"I watched him come through, fantastic player. Maybe he's had difficult times, there can be so many reasons for that. My job now is to start with a fresh slate with him, to have him in an environment that suits him and supports him - and also to push him.

"All the attributes, the technique, everything is still there. We are more aware now there are many factors that can affect in life and sport how happy you are in your job or why it might not work in the right way.

"I just have to find the best environment for Dele. It's hard, when he's such a big name, to do it quietly. I am very excited to have him and Donny."