Match ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 0.
Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool cut the deficit on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points with a dominant performance against Leicester at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's side had a host of chances and reliable Portuguese forward Jota netted in each half, pouncing on Kasper Schmeichel's parry from Virgil van Dijk's header for the first, before stroking a second late on.
The Reds still have a game in hand on champions City and another commanding display suggests the title race may not yet be a foregone conclusion.
Foxes goalkeeper Schmeichel was in inspired form and made crucial saves to twice deny Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz on his full debut.
Mohamed Salah came off the bench in the second half after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty and he too was unable to find a way past Schmeichel. When he did, a sublime curling strike rattled the crossbar.
Leicester will rue the missed opportunity from James Maddison at 0-0 as the Englishman found space down the left edge of the area but his rising shot was pushed over the bar by Alisson.
Leicester's poor season sees them stay in 12th place in the table, 10 points adrift of a Europa Conference League spot.
Reds show their strength in depth
Liverpool's season was going to be derailed once Salah and Sadio Mane went off to the Africa Cup of Nations - well that was the theory anyway. But it has not materialised that way.
Klopp's side are growing in confidence and swatted aside Leicester with ease to stretch their run to just one defeat in their last 19 games in all competitions - ironically a loss at the Foxes on 28 December.
In reaching the Carabao Cup Final, still in both the Champions League and FA Cup, and sitting second in the top flight, Liverpool remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.
And the options available to Klopp now mean an already fearsome attacking line is further bolstered by the arrival of Diaz, who was making his first start for the club.
The former Porto man showed good touches in the final third and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in front of the Kop, seeing a swerving shot and close-range drive batted out by Schmeichel.
If the Colombian needs any inspiration from a new signing at Liverpool, he needs to look no further than Jota, who has now scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.
Arriving from Wolves for a hefty £45m at the start of last season, Jota's goalscoring performances are not only highlighting the depth of the team, but giving Klopp a good headache of who to select in the front three.
Salah was on the bench this time after his run to the Afcon final with Egypt, beaten by team-mate Mane's Senegal on penalties, and introduced in the second half.
On another day he might have had a hat-trick, but a shot at the near post and a one-on-one effort was kept out by the impressive Schmeichel, as well as hitting the woodwork with another classy attempt.
Familiar frailties for Foxes
Leicester's are enduring a difficult season and were humiliated by Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday, as the holders were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 4-1 loss.
After the game, a furious Brendan Rodgers described the performance as "awful" and one that left him "embarrassed", and suggesting "time could be up" for some players in the squad.
Although Thursday's defeat was not another crushing, Leicester were clearly second best throughout the contest and failed to get near the opposition for large periods.
They had just one shot on target, Maddison's early effort, but familiar frailties came to the fore once more as they conceded from a set-piece yet again for Jota's 34th-minute opener.
Including penalties, Leicester have now let in 18 goals from set-pieces this season, while Wolves have conceded just 17 times in the entire campaign.
Leicester's last clean sheet away from home came at Wolves, but that was a year ago.
Following two fifth-placed finishes in the league under Rodgers, a top-half spot might be deemed success this term, while they do still have the opportunity to win silverware in the Europa Conference League.
Player of the match
Diogo JotaDiogo Jota
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number67Player nameElliottAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
6.74
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.65
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 3Fabinho
- 17JonesSubstituted forElliottat 59'minutes
- 20Jota
- 9FirminoBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSalahat 60'minutes
- 23DíazSubstituted forMinaminoat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 8Keïta
- 11Salah
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 62Kelleher
- 67Elliott
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Justin
- 18Amartey
- 25Ndidi
- 33Thomas
- 42SoumaréSubstituted forTielemansat 60'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 11Albrighton
- 10Maddison
- 37LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 79'minutes
- 29DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 7Barnes
- 8Tielemans
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 23Vestergaard
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 0.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Luis Díaz.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 2, Leicester City 0. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Matip.
Post update
Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
The best Portuguese forward in England does it again 👍
Diaz looks like he's going to be a brilliant signing too. Great game 🚩
YNWA JF97
Time to find a new line for the haters. We'll take another AFCON right now.
C'mon you reds
YNWA
Diogo morphing into prime Rush.
Diaz looking good.
Salah looking sharp.
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Commentators chatting like signing Jota was luck. Our scouting is immense at the moment. Bench the strongest I’ve seen in 35 odd years…Hendo and Mane to come. Get in lads.
Onwards