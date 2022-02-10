Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2LeicesterLeicester City0

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester: Diogo Jota scores twice

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments258

Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota has scored 17 goals for Liverpool this season

Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool cut the deficit on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points with a dominant performance against Leicester at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a host of chances and reliable Portuguese forward Jota netted in each half, pouncing on Kasper Schmeichel's parry from Virgil van Dijk's header for the first, before stroking a second late on.

The Reds still have a game in hand on champions City and another commanding display suggests the title race may not yet be a foregone conclusion.

Foxes goalkeeper Schmeichel was in inspired form and made crucial saves to twice deny Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz on his full debut.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench in the second half after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty and he too was unable to find a way past Schmeichel. When he did, a sublime curling strike rattled the crossbar.

Leicester will rue the missed opportunity from James Maddison at 0-0 as the Englishman found space down the left edge of the area but his rising shot was pushed over the bar by Alisson.

Leicester's poor season sees them stay in 12th place in the table, 10 points adrift of a Europa Conference League spot.

Reds show their strength in depth

Liverpool's season was going to be derailed once Salah and Sadio Mane went off to the Africa Cup of Nations - well that was the theory anyway. But it has not materialised that way.

Klopp's side are growing in confidence and swatted aside Leicester with ease to stretch their run to just one defeat in their last 19 games in all competitions - ironically a loss at the Foxes on 28 December.

In reaching the Carabao Cup Final, still in both the Champions League and FA Cup, and sitting second in the top flight, Liverpool remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

And the options available to Klopp now mean an already fearsome attacking line is further bolstered by the arrival of Diaz, who was making his first start for the club.

The former Porto man showed good touches in the final third and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in front of the Kop, seeing a swerving shot and close-range drive batted out by Schmeichel.

If the Colombian needs any inspiration from a new signing at Liverpool, he needs to look no further than Jota, who has now scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Arriving from Wolves for a hefty £45m at the start of last season, Jota's goalscoring performances are not only highlighting the depth of the team, but giving Klopp a good headache of who to select in the front three.

Salah was on the bench this time after his run to the Afcon final with Egypt, beaten by team-mate Mane's Senegal on penalties, and introduced in the second half.

On another day he might have had a hat-trick, but a shot at the near post and a one-on-one effort was kept out by the impressive Schmeichel, as well as hitting the woodwork with another classy attempt.

Familiar frailties for Foxes

Leicester's are enduring a difficult season and were humiliated by Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday, as the holders were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 4-1 loss.

After the game, a furious Brendan Rodgers described the performance as "awful" and one that left him "embarrassed", and suggesting "time could be up" for some players in the squad.

Although Thursday's defeat was not another crushing, Leicester were clearly second best throughout the contest and failed to get near the opposition for large periods.

They had just one shot on target, Maddison's early effort, but familiar frailties came to the fore once more as they conceded from a set-piece yet again for Jota's 34th-minute opener.

Including penalties, Leicester have now let in 18 goals from set-pieces this season, while Wolves have conceded just 17 times in the entire campaign.

Leicester's last clean sheet away from home came at Wolves, but that was a year ago.

Following two fifth-placed finishes in the league under Rodgers, a top-half spot might be deemed success this term, while they do still have the opportunity to win silverware in the Europa Conference League.

Player of the match

Diogo JotaDiogo Jota

with an average of 8.14

Liverpool

  1. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    8.14

  2. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.54

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.54

  6. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.39

  7. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.35

  8. Squad number67Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.25

  9. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.22

  10. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    7.21

  11. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.19

  12. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.18

  13. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.84

  14. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    6.74

Leicester City

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.07

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.35

  3. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    5.19

  4. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    5.15

  5. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.07

  6. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    5.01

  7. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.97

  8. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    4.94

  9. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    4.93

  10. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    4.91

  11. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    4.88

  12. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.81

  13. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    4.79

  14. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    4.65

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forElliottat 59'minutes
  • 20Jota
  • 9FirminoBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSalahat 60'minutes
  • 23DíazSubstituted forMinaminoat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 11Salah
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 25Ndidi
  • 33Thomas
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forTielemansat 60'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 11Albrighton
  • 10Maddison
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forBarnesat 79'minutes
  • 29DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 7Barnes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 23Vestergaard
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino replaces Luis Díaz.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Leicester City 0. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Matip.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes replaces Ademola Lookman.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

265 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:42

    That Luis Diaz has fitted in so comfortably that it already feels like he has been at Liverpool for several seasons. 👏 to the new guy.

    • Reply posted by footnote, today at 21:53

      footnote replied:
      Looks like another great buy , full of energy and never stops .

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:42

    Liverpool should pay Wolves an extra £25m for Diogoal Jota seen as they mugged Wolves off by getting him for only £45m 😂

    The best Portuguese forward in England does it again 👍

    Diaz looks like he's going to be a brilliant signing too. Great game 🚩

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I could do with a glass of port and a coffee made from Columbian beans

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:43

    Spurs fans must be sick to the stomach watching that Diaz lad out there.

    • Reply posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 21:52

      Aguarooooooooooo replied:
      The rest of their team isn't good enough to accommodate a player like that.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 21:42

    Jota on fire, no way he doesn't start as long as he's fit, and Diaz looks very sharp as well, great purchase. And of course, Mo back is just the icing on the cake.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 21:59

      Stephen James walters replied:
      And your still going to finish second

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 21:44

    LFC are the most exciting team to watch in football !!

    YNWA JF97

    • Reply posted by JGB1968, today at 21:49

      JGB1968 replied:
      excitement doesnt win titles , and never will

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:46

    Diaz looks like a terrific buy! The pace this Liverpool team has is incredible!

  • Comment posted by this is sparta, today at 21:43

    What a player that Diaz is. YNWA

    • Reply posted by JGB1968, today at 21:53

      JGB1968 replied:
      best in the world, with the best full backs , best centre back , best front three ,you would think with all those world class players Klopp would win more than two recognised trophies in seven years

  • Comment posted by UBOH, today at 21:42

    That puts to bed any silly notions of LFC not being able to cope without Salah or Mane.

    Time to find a new line for the haters. We'll take another AFCON right now.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 22:04

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      As a neutral I'll say hand the trophies now to Man City because Liverpool will not win anything again for a long long time. Beating an out of sort Leicester tonight shouldn't make you proud.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:45

    What a signing Diogo Jota has been for Liverpool. He is actually playing better and scoring more goals than a certain fellow Portuguese player who looks like age has caught up with him

    • Reply posted by Henry, today at 22:04

      Henry replied:
      And the other one in the same team the windger!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 21:45

    Great controlled performance, great debut from Diaz , great poaching instincts from Jota , great to have Mo back ... all in all a great night
    C'mon you reds
    YNWA

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 21:52

      lfchmb replied:
      I’m guessing YOU thought that was great

  • Comment posted by SOCAandRUM, today at 21:43

    Great result. Fantastic debut for Diaz at Anfield.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He looks like Salahs possible replacement

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 21:44

    Only Salah and Jota have double digits by their names in the pl goalscorer charts. Terrific!

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 21:42

    On that evidence from Diaz, Sadio's got a fight on his hands once he gets out of bed!

  • Comment posted by coolpants, today at 21:45

    Routine win.
    Diogo morphing into prime Rush.
    Diaz looking good.
    Salah looking sharp.

    🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Which is Dalglish

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 21:43

    Fab absolutely immense as always.

    • Reply posted by Earl Biggleswade, today at 21:59

      Earl Biggleswade replied:
      Always....the rock upon we are built

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 21:46

    I'm liking Diaz, the more I see him play. He's a fighter, who looks hungry to impress & fits well into the Liverpool setup.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 22:08

      Dave replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 21:43

    Job done, nice home debut from Diaz & sharp from Salah. Onwards we move.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Salah is a man on a mission after the AFCON final.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 21:43

    Well deserved Liverpool 👍Next.

  • Comment posted by Mr Red, today at 21:45

    A good 3 points although I thought we didn’t quite click at times.
    Commentators chatting like signing Jota was luck. Our scouting is immense at the moment. Bench the strongest I’ve seen in 35 odd years…Hendo and Mane to come. Get in lads.

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 21:51

      lfchmb replied:
      Not hard to be stronger true last 30 odd years have been bang average

  • Comment posted by Chops, today at 21:44

    At times unplayable... brilliant performance by the reds. The atmosphere when Salah and Elliot came on was palpable!

    Onwards

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24193257144360
2Liverpool23156260194151
3Chelsea24138348183047
4West Ham24124842311140
5Arsenal2212373425939
6Man Utd2311663731639
7Tottenham2111372827136
8Wolves2210481917234
9Brighton2261242323030
10Southampton2361072936-728
11Aston Villa2283113135-427
12Leicester217593439-526
13Crystal Palace2351083235-325
14Brentford2465132640-1423
15