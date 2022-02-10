Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0ArsenalArsenal1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel scores only goal at Molineux

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel bundles home
Gabriel scored his third league goal of the season, which marks the best scoring campaign of his career

Gabriel scored the only goal and Gabriel Martinelli was given an unusual red card as Arsenal beat Wolves for their first win of 2022.

Defender Gabriel bundled home Alexandre Lacazette's flick-on to score the only first-half goal Wolves have conceded in the Premier League since October.

Gunners forward Martinelli was sent off in the second half for two bookings shown at the same time for infringements seconds apart - stopping a throw-in and a foul on Chiquinho.

The better chances came after that, with Lacazette shooting wide, but the visitors were holding on at the end.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale denied Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho had a shot blocked on the line.

Arsenal's first win in six games took them up to fifth and denied eighth-placed Wolves the chance of a fourth league win in a row.

More red cards than goals - but Arsenal will be happy

Martinelli's red card was Arsenal's fourth of 2022 - with Gabriel's goal only their second of the year. But this win stops the rot of five games without a victory and boosts their Champions League ambitions.

The major talking point was the red card though.

Martinelli conceded a throw-in and then shoved Daniel Podence as the Wolves player was trying to take it.

Referee Michael Oliver let play go on and Martinelli chased down Wolves substitute Chiquinho and fouled him.

Oliver then showed him a yellow for the first foul, followed immediately by another yellow for the second, and he was sent off.

A game involving Bruno Lage's Wolves was never going to involve many goals - they have the third worst attack and the second best defence in the Premier League this season.

They will have been disappointed at the manner in which they conceded as Arsenal scored from a corner routine, although the hosts thought Lacazette fouled keeper Jose Sa.

Sa only had one save to make in the game and while his team pressed late on, they did not create enough genuine chances to score.

Ruben Neves shot wide from a free-kick and Raul Jimenez's acrobatic volley flew over the bar but they did not test Ramsdale enough.

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16CoadySubstituted forFábio Silvaat 81'minutes
  • 27SaïssBooked at 36mins
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8NevesBooked at 60mins
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 5MarçalSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 63'minutes
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 62'minutes
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10Podence

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 24Gomes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 39Cundle

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 4White
  • 6GabrielBooked at 61mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 5ParteyBooked at 33mins
  • 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forHoldingat 71'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 68'minutes
  • 35MartinelliBooked at 69mins
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forNketiahat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
  • 33Okonkwo
  • 75Awe
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
31,523

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chiquinho with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Podence.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Conor Coady.

