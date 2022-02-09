Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves defender Romain Saiss helped Morocco reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is likely to start against Arsenal following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hwang Hee-chan is nearing full fitness but is not expected to feature yet.

Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has recovered from a recurring calf injury and could make his first Premier League appearance since New Year's Day.

Cedric Soares is also fit again, Thomas Partey and Xhaka are available after bans and Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe are back from international duty.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal had an awful January, failing to win in the league and tumbling out of both domestic cups.

Wolves went out of the FA Cup last weekend, to Norwich, but their Premier League form has been very impressive since the turn of the year.

Bruno Lage's side are very good defensively and that means they can put in a pretty average performance going forward but still have a chance of winning games because they are so solid.

They have conceded only 16 in 21 league games so far and I don't think Arsenal will break them down either.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v v Rolo Tomassi keyboardist and Arsenal fan James Spence

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost only one of the past six Premier League meetings.

However, Arsenal have won on five of their seven most recent league visits to Molineux. Only Liverpool have won more away games against Wolves in the Premier League.

The Gunners have scored in 27 successive matches against Wolves in all competitions, dating back to 1979.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are aiming to win four Premier League games in a row for the first time in their history.

They last won four top-flight consecutive matches in 1972.

Wolves have the second best defensive record in the Premier League this season, with only 16 goals conceded. Manchester City are the only side to have conceded fewer.

Joao Moutinho has scored two goals in his last three league games, as many as in his previous 121 appearances.

Arsenal

This is Arsenal's first Premier League away match since they won 5-0 at Norwich on Boxing Day.

The Gunners have failed to score in each of their past four games in all competitions; they've not gone five without a goal since March 1990 under George Graham.

Arsenal have been shown three red cards and scored just one goal in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Emile Smith Rowe can become the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive Premier League away appearances since Olivier Giroud in 2015.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal XI Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team