Steve Bruce: West Brom hold talks with ex-Newcastle boss over managerial role
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom have held talks with former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over their vacant managerial role.
The 61-year-old is favourite to replace Valerien Ismael, who left the club on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven games.
Ex-Aston Villa, Hull, Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce left Premier League Newcastle in October, soon after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.
Albion are sixth in the Championship, eight points behind second.
Bruce has extensive experience in the Championship, getting promoted twice at both Birmingham and Hull.
