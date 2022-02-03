Steve Bruce: West Brom hold talks with ex-Newcastle boss over managerial role

Steve Bruce gesticulates
Steve Bruce's final game in charge of Newcastle - a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - was his 1,000th match as a manager

West Brom have held talks with former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over their vacant managerial role.

The 61-year-old is favourite to replace Valerien Ismael, who left the club on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven games.

Ex-Aston Villa, Hull, Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce left Premier League Newcastle in October, soon after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

Albion are sixth in the Championship, eight points behind second.

Bruce has extensive experience in the Championship, getting promoted twice at both Birmingham and Hull.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 09:44

    How funny would it be if gets WBA promoted and Newcastle are relagated?

    VERY

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 09:44

    AV fan here. Decent man ,treated badly almost everywhere he's managed. Why ? His style of football is a hard watch. Did he have the players at his disposal to play more attacking football ? Not really.

  • Comment posted by feeshman, today at 09:43

    Hooray the return of Mr potato head!🥔

  • Comment posted by oops, today at 09:41

    It is nice to see that something from my childhood is still popular in the modern era. Musical chairs is alive and well in football management.

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 09:41

    Good to see a young, dynamic manager arriving at West Brom. Oh, wait..

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 09:40

    Correct me if I'm wrong, but last manager to manage Blues, Them and West Brom was Ron Saunders.

  • Comment posted by The_consultant, today at 09:40

    SB retire, the job will be the death of you. The stress is too much...You dont need the money and have nothing to prove.

  • Comment posted by Get your coat NGog, today at 09:39

    I'm sure all the Baggies fans who were concerned about Ishmael's style of play will be buoyant about seeing Bruce's legendary Chip Shop Tiki Taka.

    On a serious note he'll probably get them promoted so it's a means to an end.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 09:38

    Why the hate on Bruce, when has he actually done a BAD job with the resources at hand? Good luck to him

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 09:42

      oops replied:
      One can hate but one cannot hate on.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 09:38

    Same old sneery comments. Cue the cabbage references. He's a good manager especially at this level. Good luck Brucie. Hope you get them up from a Villan.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 09:38

    Good luck Steve Bruce, great servant to English Football , Criminally ignored for National selection , Brutally treated at Newcastle, Hopefully get West Brom A promotion and enjoy your last years in management

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 09:42

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      If he's that good then why didn't the likes of Everton, Watford etc employ him? Would YOU have him at your club? No? I didn't think so....

  • Comment posted by drama docu, today at 09:38

    We were only joking on the previous hys!!

  • Comment posted by aaron c , today at 09:36

    Can't believe I'm reading this story. Baggies deserve better.

  • Comment posted by Luke , today at 09:36

    Is he a glutton for punishment? Put your feet up and enjoy your money!

  • Comment posted by dad, today at 09:35

    Haha most boring manager 🥱

  • Comment posted by cheese wine byob, today at 09:33

    Don’t do this go for Alex Neal.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 09:32

    So Gourlay thinks Bruce’s last job at Newcastle where he only won about 3 games in 20 odd .. warrants another chance …
    When are these old managers who keep failing going to be put out to waste and young coaches given a chance ?
    Bruce is a dinosaur and should be extinct in the football world

    • Reply posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 09:42

      raisedeyebrows replied:
      Not much improvement since he left though 🤔

  • Comment posted by Navjot Sidhu, today at 09:31

    Big Sam was my number 1 favourite but Steve Bruce was number 2 so I’ll take it; up the Albion 👍🤞

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 09:31

    I really hope this goes ahead.
    I've a green grocers shop opposite the ground!

  • Comment posted by Red_Machine, today at 09:31

    These old faces just walk into job after job after...

