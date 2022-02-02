Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Steve Bruce's final game in charge of Newcastle - a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - was his 1,000th match as a manager

West Brom have held talks with former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over their vacant managerial role.

The 61-year-old is favourite to replace Valerien Ismael, who left the club on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven games.

Ex-Aston Villa, Hull, Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce left Premier League Newcastle in October, soon after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

Albion are sixth in the Championship, eight points behind second.

Bruce has extensive experience in the Championship, getting promoted twice at both Birmingham and Hull.