Steve Bruce: West Brom hold talks with ex-Newcastle boss over managerial role

Last updated on .From the section West Bromcomments37

Steve Bruce gesticulates
Steve Bruce's final game in charge of Newcastle - a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - was his 1,000th match as a manager

West Brom have held talks with former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over their vacant managerial role.

The 61-year-old is favourite to replace Valerien Ismael, who left the club on Wednesday after a run of one win in seven games.

Ex-Aston Villa, Hull, Sunderland and Birmingham manager Bruce left Premier League Newcastle in October, soon after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

Albion are sixth in the Championship, eight points behind second.

Bruce has extensive experience in the Championship, getting promoted twice at both Birmingham and Hull.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Neville, today at 09:53

    It could be worse, Alan Pardew is looking for a job...

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 09:50

    So they got rid of Ismael because the fans were unhappy with the playing style - that's after replacing Allardyce, and now they want Bruce, who's not exactly well known for his attacking flare. Unbelievable.

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 09:50

    Onwards and mid-tablewards, Baggies, on the road to dull mediocrity.

  • Comment posted by Thomma, today at 09:48

    WHY?

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 09:47

    Once he gets fired from this one, he can go for the Wolves job to have managed all 4 Birmingham teams. Has anyone done that earlier?

  • Comment posted by Bensons buddy, today at 09:46

    Wouldn't it be justice if he gets West Brom up swapping places with Newcastle! Come on Steve,

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 09:45

    Any club who employs Bruce deserves what they get ….. boring football …. No style …… he is a dinosaur I’m afraid who should no longer be involved in the game

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 09:50

      Its only a game replied:
      I suppose that you can do better than him - doubt it !

  • Comment posted by Gricey , today at 09:45

    wrong choice yet again ...when will the baggies ever learn

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 09:44

    If he waits a few months he could get Man U job. Two wins and a draw in first 3 and Rio will be screaming for a ten year contract.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Three Sheds Jackson, today at 09:44

    Football Management in this country is like watching Australian soaps.
    The same handful of actors turning up time and again.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 09:44

    How funny would it be if gets WBA promoted and Newcastle are relagated?

    VERY

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 09:44

    AV fan here. Decent man ,treated badly almost everywhere he's managed. Why ? His style of football is a hard watch. Did he have the players at his disposal to play more attacking football ? Not really.

  • Comment posted by feeshman, today at 09:43

    Hooray the return of Mr potato head!🥔

  • Comment posted by oops, today at 09:41

    It is nice to see that something from my childhood is still popular in the modern era. Musical chairs is alive and well in football management.

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 09:41

    Good to see a young, dynamic manager arriving at West Brom. Oh, wait..

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 09:40

    Correct me if I'm wrong, but last manager to manage Blues, Them and West Brom was Ron Saunders.

  • Comment posted by The_consultant, today at 09:40

    SB retire, the job will be the death of you. The stress is too much...You dont need the money and have nothing to prove.

  • Comment posted by Get your coat NGog, today at 09:39

    I'm sure all the Baggies fans who were concerned about Ishmael's style of play will be buoyant about seeing Bruce's legendary Chip Shop Tiki Taka.

    On a serious note he'll probably get them promoted so it's a means to an end.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 09:38

    Why the hate on Bruce, when has he actually done a BAD job with the resources at hand? Good luck to him

    • Reply posted by oops, today at 09:42

      oops replied:
      One can hate but one cannot hate on.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 09:38

    Same old sneery comments. Cue the cabbage references. He's a good manager especially at this level. Good luck Brucie. Hope you get them up from a Villan.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport