Sean Morrison was helped off the pitch at Oakwell just 11 minutes into Cardiff 1-0 win

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison has been ruled out of the rest of the season through injury.

The 31-year-old was substituted early on in Cardiff's win at Barnsley with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Wing-back Alfie Doughty, 22, was forced off in the second half after a tackle by Mads Andersen and will miss up to two months with ankle ligament damage.

Morrison, who joined Cardiff from Reading in 2014, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Unless a new contract is agreed for the centre back, Morrison will now have played his last match for the Bluebirds.

The defender has made 295 appearances for the club since joining in 2014 and scored 33 goals, including seven in Cardiff's 2017-18 promotion winning season.

The tackle on Doughty, which manager Steve Morison described as "real naughty" after the match, sparked angry scenes on the sidelines, as both sets of players and coaches clashed at full time.

Doughty, who joined the Bluebirds on deadline day from Stoke City, was signed as a replacement for Ryan Giles, who was recalled by Wolves in the January transfer window.

Cardiff academy product Joel Bagan, 20, will likely feature at left wing-back while Doughty is out.