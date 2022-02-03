The FA Women's League Cup
Man City WomenManchester City Women3Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Man City 3-0 Tottenham: Jess Park shines as City reach Women's League Cup final

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Academy Stadium

Jess Park celebrates
Jess Park scored and picked up two assists in a comfortable Manchester City win

Manchester City set up a first women's domestic cup final with Chelsea after seeing off Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup.

It was a comfortable victory for Gareth Taylor's side, who have not lost a game in all competitions since 14 November.

Jess Park opened the scoring in the first half with a terrific low finish, before setting up Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp either side of the break.

Jessica Naz fired wide for Tottenham in the first half with their best chance.

City, who take on Chelsea on 5 March in Wimbledon, have surprisingly never faced their league rivals in a domestic cup final despite the League Cup being won by one of the two sides in four of the last five seasons.

City's route to the final has been impressive after they qualified from a group containing local rivals Manchester United, as well as Women's Super League opposition in Everton and Leicester City.

They made light work of Thursday's semi-final too - Tottenham limited to just one chance through Naz, who dragged the shot wide of the right post after she was played through one-on-one with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

That was a warning sign for City, who had dominated possession but only teased half-chances with Hemp, but they responded immediately to take the lead.

Park was hugely impressive - using her skill to get away in the box before firing it coolly into the far corner and past goalkeeper Becky Spencer for the opener.

The 20-year-old was in the right position to pick up the rebound from Caroline Weir's strike six minutes later and teed up Shaw for the easiest of tap-ins on the goalline.

It was Park's superb deep cross in the second half which set up Hemp too - the England international thumping in a header at the back post to make it 3-0.

Spurs, who had a thin squad due to injury and players competing internationally at the Asia Cup, could not muster a comeback and City were able to see out the game comfortably.

City should have scored more too - Lucy Bronze headed it onto the post in the second half, before debutant Julie Blakstad's cross was nodded wide by Shaw.

A rehearsal of March's League Cup final will take place this weekend when Chelsea host City in the WSL - Emma Hayes' side won 4-0 in the last encounter in November, which was City's last defeat in all competitions.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forKennedyat 80'minutes
  • 30Mace
  • 3Stokes
  • 19Weir
  • 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 73'minutes
  • 16ParkSubstituted forRasoat 80'minutes
  • 10Stanway
  • 21ShawBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWhiteat 80'minutes
  • 15HempSubstituted forBlakstadat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 17Losada
  • 18White
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 29NevilleSubstituted forAleat 45'minutes
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 12PercivalSubstituted forLaneat 88'minutes
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 13mins
  • 7Naz
  • 17Simon
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forAddisonat 60'minutes
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forSummanenat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 24Summanen
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home21
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Isabella Lane replaces Ria Percival.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  7. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Jessica Naz.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  12. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Khadija Shaw.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Jessica Park.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Alanna Kennedy replaces Alex Greenwood.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from very close range misses to the right.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Lauren Hemp.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Keira Walsh.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women41303218
2Sunderland Ladies412139-67
3Blackburn Ladies42024406
4Sheffield United Women41213305
5Aston Villa Women41129454

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women4301143119
2Man Utd Women42208539
3Everton Women420258-36
4Leicester City Women4112511-65
5Durham Women401338-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women3300152139
2Charlton Athletic Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies31026603
4Watford Women3003019-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32104138
2Reading Women31114314
3Lewes Women302135-23
4Crystal Palace Women302124-23

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women33008089
2London City Lionesses31113305
3Brighton Women310214-33
4B'ham City Women301227-51
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

