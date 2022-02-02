Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the WSL at home earlier this season in controversial circumstances

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor says it is a "privilege" for his side to be in the Continental League Cup semi-finals after a turbulent season.

City, who have won the competition three times, face Tottenham in Thursday's semi-final in Manchester.

Holders Chelsea host Manchester United in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

"There are no easy games. When you get to a semi-final it's about producing the performances at the right moments," said Taylor.

City have suffered a number of key injuries this season but have bounced back from poor form to book their place in the last four.

They have also climbed rapidly up the Women's Super League table and now sit in fifth place, just a point behind opponents Tottenham.

When the two sides met in the league in September, a controversial late goal, which appeared to touch the hands of Tottenham striker Rosella Ayane, gave Spurs a 2-1 victory at the Academy Stadium.

"It's a privilege for us to be in a semi-final, especially a home game. We lost that game [in September] but we should have won. We should have been out of sight by half-time," said Taylor.

"We are a different proposition now than we were, certainly if you look at the personnel we have back. Things are slowly getting back to some sort of normality."

Asked whether City had discussed getting "revenge" on Spurs for that late winner, Taylor said the side had not discussed it in that way.

"We've not used the word revenge. We took perspective on it. If we had managed that first half better then we would have been out of sight," he added.

"But it's a good reminder that if you don't finish off games then you leave yourself open to a negative. We try to remain as calm as possible. When we do that we see a good level of performance.

"Heightened emotions, aggression and revenge is something we try to put to one side."

City could be without England internationals Steph Houghton and Ellen White, who face late fitness tests on minor knocks, while they are waiting for the arrival of a work permit for new signing Julie Blakstad.

Midfielder Keira Walsh is available and has trained despite sitting out the 8-0 FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Australian duo Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy are back with City, while compatriot Kyah Simon has returned to Spurs following international duty at the Asia Cup.

Spurs' pair Cho So-hyun and Jiali Tang are still competing at the competition for South Korea and China respectively, while Kit Graham and Chioma Ubogagu are injured.

The game will be shown live on the BBC Red Button from 18:50 GMT.