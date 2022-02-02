Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United striker out with hamstring injury

Rhian Brewster
Rhian Brewster had scored three goals in his past seven Championship appearances

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has suffered a "significant hamstring injury", boss Paul Heckingbottom has said.

The 21-year-old, who recently returned from another hamstring problem, suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's win over Peterborough.

The club have not put a timescale on how long he could be out for.

"We're going to help him through it and make sure he comes back stronger," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

