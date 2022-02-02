Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United striker out with hamstring injury
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd
Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has suffered a "significant hamstring injury", boss Paul Heckingbottom has said.
The 21-year-old, who recently returned from another hamstring problem, suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's win over Peterborough.
The club have not put a timescale on how long he could be out for.
"We're going to help him through it and make sure he comes back stronger," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.