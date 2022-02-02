Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Griffiths was one of the Scotland penalty scorers in the European Championship play-off final win over Serbia in Belgrade in November 2020

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths is a free agent after parting ways with Dundee.

A loan deal from Celtic expired this week and the 31-year-old did not feature in Tuesday's 0-0 derby draw with Dundee United.

Griffiths signed a one-year contract extension with Celtic in the summer but the Glasgow club have brought that to a premature end.

He scored three goals in 17 appearances for Dundee.

Griffiths joined Celtic in 2014 and he found the net 123 times in 261 games, winning seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

He won the last of his 22 caps in November 2020 and scored four international goals, including a memorable free-kick double in a Hampden draw with England in June 2017.