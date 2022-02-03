Cymru Premier round-up

Friday, 4 February

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Bala, unbeaten in four games, are currently fifth while Caernarfon are two points behind them but lie just outside the top six in seventh, having lost at home to The New Saints last Friday. This will be the first meeting between the sides this season - the return game is at The Oval on 12 February.