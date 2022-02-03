Cymru Premier round-up
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier
JD Cymru Premier
Friday, 4 February
Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Bala, unbeaten in four games, are currently fifth while Caernarfon are two points behind them but lie just outside the top six in seventh, having lost at home to The New Saints last Friday. This will be the first meeting between the sides this season - the return game is at The Oval on 12 February.
Penybont v Barry Town United; 19:45 GMT: Barry Town came back to secure a crucial 3-2 win at Connah's Quay but midweek results saw them drop to 10th, four points clear of the relegation zone while Penybont are fourth.