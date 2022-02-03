Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff Met players celebrate in 2019 (left) and Connah's Quay after winning in 2020

Connah's Quay Nomads and Cardiff Met, the two most recent winners of the Nathaniel MG Cup, meet in the 2022 final on Sunday.

Nomads beat STM Sports 3-0 in the last final in February 2020, a few weeks before the domestic season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

It was Quay's second win in the competition having also won in 1996.

Cardiff Met's sole success came in 2019 thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cambrian & Clydach.

Sunday's final will be staged at Penybont's SDM Glass Stadium.

Met manager Christian Edwards announced earlier this season that he will be stepping down at the end of the current campaign.

Opposite number Craig Harrison won the competition four times during his spell in charge of The New Saints.