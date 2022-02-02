Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Mohamed Drager was part of the Tunisia side beaten by Burkina Faso in last week's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

Nottingham Forest have loaned out defender Mohamed Drager to Swiss Super League side FC Luzern.

Drager, 25, was a deadline day signing by previous Forest boss Chris Hughton, on an undisclosed-length deal from Olympiacos in August.

But he has not kicked a ball in Forest's first team- and his only three appearances this season have been at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Germany-born Drager was part of the Tunisia side who made the last eight.

It follows the deadline day departure of Forest's record signing Joao Carvalho to Greek club Olympiakos - and the arrival of Dijon defender Jonathan Panzo, along with Stoke striker Sam Surridge.

