Julien Dacosta has made 24 Coventry City appearances, but only started two league games this season

Coventry City left-back Julien Dacosta has signed on loan for Portuguese Primeira League side Portimonense until the end of the season.

Dacosta, 25, still has 18 months on his existing Sky Blues deal after signing from French club Niort in 2020.

Although the EFL transfer window closed on Monday, the Portuguese window ran to midnight on 1 February, allowing the deal to still be done.

Dacosta is the seventh City player to leave during the January window.

Tyler Walker (Portsmouth), Josh Pask (Newport County), Declan Drysdale (Ross County), Marcel Hilssner (FSV Zwickau) and Blaine Rowe (Ayr United) also went out on loan, while Wesley Jobello left by mutual consent.

Frenchman Dacosta came through the academy of hometown club Marseille, before going on to make 80 appearances for Ligue 2 club Niort after joining them in 2017.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues are 10th in the Championship, five points off a play-off place.

