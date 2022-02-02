Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

David Goodwillie was in the stands at Stark's Park for Raith's 3-3 draw with Queen of the South on Tuesday

Tag Games have requested the immediate removal of their name from Raith Rovers away shirts, becoming the second major sponsor to cut ties following the signing of David Goodwillie.

The gaming company say they will not consider future sponsorship of the club beyond their existing deal which expires at the end of the season.

Author Val McDermid ended her sponsorship and lifelong support after the club signed Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

Tag Games chief executive officer Paul Farley said: "We find the signing of David Goodwillie incompatible with the published values of the club and also the values of Tag Games."

He added that "we have requested our branding be removed from the away shirts immediately".

Raith declined to comment when contacted by BBC Scotland.

Two of the Kirkcaldy club's directors - one of whom was once chairman - and the captain of its women's team have resigned in protest at the move to bring in the 32-year-old former Scotland striker, who has spent the last five years with Clyde.

The signing has also been condemned by Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and former UK prime minister Gordon Brown.

The club defended its decision, which it said was primarily based on Goodwillie's abilities on the pitch.