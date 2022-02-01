Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic has described Rangers' signing of Aaron Ramsey as "nothing special", with the Croat adding: "If you have, say, Cristiano Ronaldo in the team… it's good for them." (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link

Raith Rovers "totally underestimated" the strength of backlash they would face over the signing of David Goodwillie, says former chairman Bill Clark, who resigned as a director in response to the striker's move from Clyde. (Glasgow Times) external-link

A group of Raith Rovers fans gathered outside the entrance to Stark's Park before Tuesday night's game with Queen of the South to protest against the signing of Goodwillie. (Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was left out of the Colombia squad beaten by Argentina on Tuesday, meaning he hasn't been included in the last two games this week despite his call-up ruling him out of four Rangers matches including the Old Firm derby. (Sun) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says "key decisions" cost his side Edinburgh derby victory away to Hibs as he criticised referee Don Robertson over two penalty claims that weren't given. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake says talks are ongoing with striker Leigh Griffiths, whose loan spell at the club ended on Monday but who won't be returning to Celtic. (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link