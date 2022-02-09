Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha missed a penalty in the Premier League for the first time

Wilfried Zaha scored and then missed with a terrible penalty as Crystal Palace held Norwich to keep the Canaries in the relegation zone.

Norwich led through the quickest Premier League goal of the season when Teemu Pukki fired in after 38 seconds from Adam Idah's lay-off.

The Canaries had the better chances early on but Palace improved and Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal disallowed.

Zaha curled a beautiful effort in from the edge of the box but was guilty of one of the worst Premier League penalties ever.

He seemed to stumble as he stepped up and scuffed his kick several feet wide.

Palace had the better chances to win with Angus Gunn playing well in the Norwich goal.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Norwich Norwich City Norwich City

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Norwich City Starting XI Avg Squad number 28 Player name Gunn Average rating 6.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 6.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 5.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Placheta Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 46 Player name Rowe Average rating 5.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Crystal Palace Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 5.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Hughes Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 5.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Norwich Formation 4-4-2 28 Gunn 2 Aarons 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 21 Williams 11 Placheta 20 Lees-Melou 23 McLean 17 Rashica 35 Idah 22 Pukki 28 Gunn

2 Aarons

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

21 Williams Booked at 53mins

11 Placheta Substituted for Gilmour at 64' minutes

20 Lees-Melou Substituted for Normann at 75' minutes

23 McLean

17 Rashica

35 Idah Substituted for Rowe at 84' minutes

22 Pukki Substitutes 3 Byram

6 Zimmermann

8 Gilmour

10 Dowell

16 Normann

18 Tzolis

30 Giannoulis

33 McGovern

46 Rowe Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 23 Gallagher 12 Hughes 15 Schlupp 7 Olise 14 Mateta 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

23 Gallagher Booked at 83mins

12 Hughes

15 Schlupp Substituted for Eze at 80' minutes

7 Olise Substituted for J Ayew at 70' minutes

14 Mateta Booked at 75mins Substituted for Édouard at 80' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 1 Butland

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

9 J Ayew

10 Eze

17 Clyne

18 McArthur

20 Benteke

22 Édouard Referee: Paul Tierney Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City). Post update Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace). Post update Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City). Post update Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace). Post update Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Adam Idah. Booking Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace). Post update Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Jeffrey Schlupp. Post update Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward