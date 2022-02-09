Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
Wilfried Zaha scored and then missed with a terrible penalty as Crystal Palace held Norwich to keep the Canaries in the relegation zone.
Norwich led through the quickest Premier League goal of the season when Teemu Pukki fired in after 38 seconds from Adam Idah's lay-off.
The Canaries had the better chances early on but Palace improved and Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal disallowed.
Zaha curled a beautiful effort in from the edge of the box but was guilty of one of the worst Premier League penalties ever.
He seemed to stumble as he stepped up and scuffed his kick several feet wide.
Palace had the better chances to win with Angus Gunn playing well in the Norwich goal.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameGunnAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number11Player namePlachetaAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
7.17
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number46Player nameRoweAverage rating
5.76
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.32
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
5.37
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21WilliamsBooked at 53mins
- 11PlachetaSubstituted forGilmourat 64'minutes
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forNormannat 75'minutes
- 23McLean
- 17Rashica
- 35IdahSubstituted forRoweat 84'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 6Zimmermann
- 8Gilmour
- 10Dowell
- 16Normann
- 18Tzolis
- 30Giannoulis
- 33McGovern
- 46Rowe
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23GallagherBooked at 83mins
- 12Hughes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forEzeat 80'minutes
- 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 70'minutes
- 14MatetaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forÉdouardat 80'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 17Clyne
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Adam Idah.
Booking
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.
Palace dominated but again didn’t put it to bed.
Good first season under the new boss but you get the feeling it could be even better perhaps? Up the Palace !!