NorwichNorwich City1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores and misses penalty in stalemate

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha missed a penalty in the Premier League for the first time

Wilfried Zaha scored and then missed with a terrible penalty as Crystal Palace held Norwich to keep the Canaries in the relegation zone.

Norwich led through the quickest Premier League goal of the season when Teemu Pukki fired in after 38 seconds from Adam Idah's lay-off.

The Canaries had the better chances early on but Palace improved and Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal disallowed.

Zaha curled a beautiful effort in from the edge of the box but was guilty of one of the worst Premier League penalties ever.

He seemed to stumble as he stepped up and scuffed his kick several feet wide.

Palace had the better chances to win with Angus Gunn playing well in the Norwich goal.

More to follow.

Norwich City

Starting XI

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 53mins
  • 11PlachetaSubstituted forGilmourat 64'minutes
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forNormannat 75'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 17Rashica
  • 35IdahSubstituted forRoweat 84'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 16Normann
  • 18Tzolis
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 33McGovern
  • 46Rowe

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 83mins
  • 12Hughes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forEzeat 80'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 70'minutes
  • 14MatetaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forÉdouardat 80'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 17Clyne
  • 18McArthur
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Crystal Palace 1.

  3. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Billy Gilmour (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Normann (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Adam Idah.

  14. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace).

  16. Post update

    Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 21:48

    World class goal from Zaha followed by a horrid penalty slip from him.
    Palace dominated but again didn’t put it to bed.

  • Comment posted by Stephs-In-The-House , today at 21:48

    Stole a point of us today , imho I,m not sure if Norwich have enough quality to stay up , but sure hope they do , decent club decent fans ...

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 21:47

    WE have not improved with Viera time to move on

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:46

    Anyone who can't beat Norwich should be relegated alongside them

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 21:45

    Well played palace, amazing goal for Wilf, great resilience from us ... man city and liverpool next!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good luck

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 21:44

    Hope u stay up Norwich

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 21:46

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      You too 🥰

  • Comment posted by Dave G, today at 21:43

    The penalty spot moved when Zaha took the kick that's why he scuffed it you muppet

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:43

    Palace could be sucked into a relegation battle

    • Reply posted by bigIsland, today at 21:50

      bigIsland replied:
      Anything’s possible but quite an odd thing to say.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:41

    Norwich tried to hold on to their lead for 89 minutes but that was asking too much.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 21:40

    Bit disappointed with just a point, terrible penalty miss ? or unlucky slip ?
    Good first season under the new boss but you get the feeling it could be even better perhaps? Up the Palace !!

  • Comment posted by Ron Meldrew, today at 21:40

    Good fighting spirit from the Canaries, lucky to hold on though :)

  • Comment posted by Si_Wolf, today at 21:38

    Surely Eagles should always beat Canaries...