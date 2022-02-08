Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich's Kenny McLean scored the winning goal in their FA Cup tie against Wolves on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Josh Sargent remains a doubt for Norwich after missing the FA Cup win against Wolves because of illness.

Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele are still unavailable, but Lukas Rupp returns after nine games out with a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace will be without Cheikou Kouyate, who helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

James McArthur and James Tomkins are back in training and expected to be available.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich have not just improved, they have started winning games - which must be a real boost after their results earlier in the season.

Counting the FA Cup, the Canaries have won four of their past five, when they had only managed three victories in their previous 21 matches.

Crystal Palace are ticking along quite nicely in mid-table but I actually fancy Norwich to win again. They are creating chances, are full of confidence and Dean Smith is showing everyone what a good manager he is.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich City have only won two of the past 20 league meetings. Both victories were 1-0 at Carrow Road, in 2007 and 2013.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in six Premier League matches against Norwich.

However, Palace's solitary victory in their last six Premier League away games against Norwich came on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 season.

Palace have earned 47 league wins in this fixture, more than against any other side.

Norwich City

Norwich are vying to win three successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2012.

Norwich's league form this season has been 10 winless matches followed by two victories, then eight winless matches followed by back-to-back wins.

They have only won one of their past 28 midweek Premier League matches, a 4-2 home victory against Watford in May 2016. Nonetheless, the Canaries were relegated that day.

Teemu Pukki has not scored in the Premier League in 2022. The Finland international scored five of Norwich's eight Premier League goals this season before the turn of the year.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won only one of their 10 Premier League away fixtures this season, 2-0 at Manchester City in October.

The Eagles' 3-0 victory against Norwich on 28 December is their solitary win in six Premier League matches.

Michael Olise has both scored and assisted in three of his last five appearances in all competitions.

