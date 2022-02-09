Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa3LeedsLeeds United3

Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds: Coutinho, Ramsey and James star in thriller

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments147

Jacob Ramsey scores his second goal for Aston Villa against Leeds
Jacob Ramsey further enhanced his ever-growing reputation, taking his tally of goals for the season to four

Jacob Ramsey, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel James staged a three-way tussle for man of the match in a rollercoaster encounter that saw Aston Villa and Leeds share six goals in one of the Premier League games of the season.

In a gripping contest played at breakneck speed, the two attack-minded sides traded blow after blow, with Leeds landing the first courtesy of James' low finish into the far corner.

James had two further chances for the buoyant away side, hitting the bar with one from range, before Villa hit back in style, Coutinho twice setting up young midfielder Ramsey for a pair of superb finishes past Illan Meslier.

But the away side and James had the final word before the break, with the forward defying his small stature to leap and head home a looping ball from close range.

They also had the first and ultimately final say of the second half, drawing level when Diego Llorente fired in following a fluffed Tyrone Mings clearance from a corner.

There was still enough time for a red card too, with Villa's Ezri Konsa catching Meslier with a forearm after a corner to earn his second booking and an early exit.

The point maintains Leeds' six-point advantage over the bottom three and keeps Aston Villa 11th on 27 points, four more than the Whites.

More to follow.

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
  5. Squad number27Player nameDigne
  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
  11. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameChambers
  2. Squad number18Player nameYoung
  3. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
  2. Squad number2Player nameAyling
  3. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
  6. Squad number5Player nameKoch
  7. Squad number43Player nameKlich
  8. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
  11. Squad number20Player nameJames
Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 90mins
  • 4KonsaBooked at 87mins
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forChambersat 89'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 59'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forYoungat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 16Chambers
  • 18Young
  • 20Ings
  • 25Olsen
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 45Chrisene
  • 47Iroegbunam

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 21Struijk
  • 15DallasBooked at 45mins
  • 5Koch
  • 43KlichSubstituted forForshawat 85'minutes
  • 10Raphinha
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 90mins
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 26Bate
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 39McKinstry
  • 46Shackleton
  • 54Kenneh
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Leeds United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Leeds United 3.

  3. Booking

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by John McGinn.

  8. Post update

    Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

  10. Booking

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  14. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw replaces Mateusz Klich because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young.

  20. Booking

    Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

152 comments

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 22:14

    A tale of two managers at Villa Park. One, who needs an interpreter before anyone can understand what he’s saying in his post-match interviews. And for the other team, Marcelo Bielsa.

    • Reply posted by KevWW, today at 22:16

      KevWW replied:
      Made me giggle!

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 22:05

    Fantastic effort by James tonight. He is a fill in up front, but he's doing a grand job. Well done Leeds, well done Dan.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:25

      Julio Laker replied:
      Neutral but loved hearing the Leeds fans beasting Mings all night. Very funny. Worked too he was awful. Outjumped by James

  • Comment posted by ani4ani, today at 22:05

    Proper game, proper clubs, played fair….great game.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nice back and forth game, an enjoy to watch for fans and neutrals alike.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:08

    Rio Ferdinand "Stevie Gerrard will be the more disappointed manager"
    Really Rio?
    same Rio who commented before the game " Zouma just needs re-educated on acceptable behaviour..."
    clueless.

    • Reply posted by Wolf65, today at 22:15

      Wolf65 replied:
      Same Rio who said Man Utd would win the next 10 games a few weeks ago.

      Totally clueless.

  • Comment posted by vwg, today at 22:10

    Wow, what a game, no diving, no cheating, pure old fashioned scrap between two great teams. UTV!

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:29

      AJ replied:
      After 80 minutes the players were knackered, on the floor with cramp, it was a crazy game.. they gave everything.

      "Thrilla at the villa"!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 22:04

    Fantastic game of football which had everything. Great advert for the premier League. Gerrard will go far as a manager, and we (Leeds) will be absolutely fine come the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:03

    you know what?
    Fair play to Leeds and Villa, BRILLIANT GAME!

  • Comment posted by D_Garcia, today at 22:10

    We are so exciting to watch, I love this time under Bielsa.

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 22:04

    Showed a lot of bottle tonight...great to see. MOT!

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 22:26

      mac replied:
      Glad you enjoyed watching your car pass.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:12

    two working class English clubs bang at it.
    brilliant.
    and not an oil well to be seen....

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 22:15

      paul replied:
      Apart from villas owners

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:07

    This was a typical Villa v Leeds game, it's no surprise it was 3 -3 as something happens when these two sides meet.

    Coutinho showed his class again and Ramsey / James are raising stars.

  • Comment posted by NorthLeedsMark, today at 22:14

    Not good for your health being a Leeds fan. I've just ordered a defibrillator for the next match. For the neutral it must have made for cracking viewing. MOT!