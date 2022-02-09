Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jacob Ramsey further enhanced his ever-growing reputation, taking his tally of goals for the season to four

Jacob Ramsey, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel James staged a three-way tussle for man of the match in a rollercoaster encounter that saw Aston Villa and Leeds share six goals in one of the Premier League games of the season.

In a gripping contest played at breakneck speed, the two attack-minded sides traded blow after blow, with Leeds landing the first courtesy of James' low finish into the far corner.

James had two further chances for the buoyant away side, hitting the bar with one from range, before Villa hit back in style, Coutinho twice setting up young midfielder Ramsey for a pair of superb finishes past Illan Meslier.

But the away side and James had the final word before the break, with the forward defying his small stature to leap and head home a looping ball from close range.

They also had the first and ultimately final say of the second half, drawing level when Diego Llorente fired in following a fluffed Tyrone Mings clearance from a corner.

There was still enough time for a red card too, with Villa's Ezri Konsa catching Meslier with a forearm after a corner to earn his second booking and an early exit.

The point maintains Leeds' six-point advantage over the bottom three and keeps Aston Villa 11th on 27 points, four more than the Whites.

