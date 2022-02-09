Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Leeds United 3.
Jacob Ramsey, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel James staged a three-way tussle for man of the match in a rollercoaster encounter that saw Aston Villa and Leeds share six goals in one of the Premier League games of the season.
In a gripping contest played at breakneck speed, the two attack-minded sides traded blow after blow, with Leeds landing the first courtesy of James' low finish into the far corner.
James had two further chances for the buoyant away side, hitting the bar with one from range, before Villa hit back in style, Coutinho twice setting up young midfielder Ramsey for a pair of superb finishes past Illan Meslier.
But the away side and James had the final word before the break, with the forward defying his small stature to leap and head home a looping ball from close range.
They also had the first and ultimately final say of the second half, drawing level when Diego Llorente fired in following a fluffed Tyrone Mings clearance from a corner.
There was still enough time for a red card too, with Villa's Ezri Konsa catching Meslier with a forearm after a corner to earn his second booking and an early exit.
The point maintains Leeds' six-point advantage over the bottom three and keeps Aston Villa 11th on 27 points, four more than the Whites.
More to follow.
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
7.95
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
5.02
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
8.32
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
6.99
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2CashBooked at 90mins
- 4KonsaBooked at 87mins
- 5Mings
- 27Digne
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J RamseySubstituted forChambersat 89'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 59'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forYoungat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 16Chambers
- 18Young
- 20Ings
- 25Olsen
- 30Hause
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 45Chrisene
- 47Iroegbunam
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 21Struijk
- 15DallasBooked at 45mins
- 5Koch
- 43KlichSubstituted forForshawat 85'minutes
- 10Raphinha
- 19RodrigoBooked at 90mins
- 22Harrison
- 20JamesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 26Bate
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 39McKinstry
- 46Shackleton
- 54Kenneh
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Leeds United 3.
Booking
Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).
Post update
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by John McGinn.
Post update
Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).
Booking
Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Calum Chambers replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) for a bad foul.
Post update
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Adam Forshaw replaces Mateusz Klich because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young.
Booking
Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Really Rio?
same Rio who commented before the game " Zouma just needs re-educated on acceptable behaviour..."
clueless.
Fair play to Leeds and Villa, BRILLIANT GAME!
brilliant.
and not an oil well to be seen....
Coutinho showed his class again and Ramsey / James are raising stars.