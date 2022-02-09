Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2SouthamptonSouthampton3

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Southampton: Che Adams scores winner for Saints

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton scored twice in the final 11 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Che Adams scored a late winner as Southampton produced a superb comeback to beat Tottenham and damage the hosts' bid for a Champions League spot.

Two goals in three minutes won the game for Saints, with Mohamed Elyounoussi and then Adams heading beyond Hugo Lloris in almost identical fashion.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek had earlier turned into his own net to open the scoring when under pressure from Son Heung-min from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cut-back.

But Armando Broja levelled soon after in what was a dominant first-half performance from the visitors in which Romain Perraud also struck the crossbar.

The hosts had struggled to contain Southampton but improved after the break and Son put them back in front, only for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side to score twice in the final 11 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn thought he had grabbed a dramatic leveller in stoppage time but the substitute had strayed just offside.

Tottenham remain seventh, four points off the top four, while Southampton climb to 10th.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.34

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    4.34

  3. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.91

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.34

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    3.08

  6. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    3.35

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    3.05

  8. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    4.77

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    5.16

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    5.88

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.18

Substitutes

  1. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    4.23

  2. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    4.17

  3. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    5.27

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.22

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.18

  5. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.66

  7. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.91

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.32

  10. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.86

  11. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.56

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    7.30

  2. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    6.67

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D SánchezBooked at 59mins
  • 4RomeroBooked at 90mins
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 8Winks
  • 5HøjbjergSubstituted forBentancurat 60'minutes
  • 3ReguilónSubstituted forBergwijnat 83'minutes
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forKulusevskiat 76'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 14Rodon
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 30Bentancur
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44ForsterBooked at 84mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 15PerraudBooked at 76mins
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 77mins
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forDialloat 90+7'minutes
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forWalcottat 90'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forLongat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
54,012

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Southampton 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Southampton 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Southampton.

  6. Booking

    Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Cristian Romero tries a through ball, but Steven Bergwijn is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Theo Walcott replaces Armando Broja.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Che Adams.

  13. Post update

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Booking

    Fraser Forster (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Sergio Reguilón.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:50

    How was Spurs second goal allowed to stand? A clear foul in the build up, yet ref and VAR do not notice?!

  • Comment posted by Gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 21:50

    We looked like a pub team against a team the other big six would swat aside.We will be lucky to finish top 10.Our long ball bus parking looks dated against a superior football team like Southampton.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 21:50

    Fully deserved, we’ll played saints

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 21:50

    Normal service resumed for Tottenham

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mumndad, today at 21:50

    Southampton deserved it. Spurs: WE NEED A RIGHT BACK... How many times do we have to say it. Royale is hopeless. Davis has run his course too.

  • Comment posted by Matthew White , today at 21:50

    23 shots to 8, 10 to 3 on target, 8 to 2 corners & 53% to 47% possession... Says it all
    Total dominance

  • Comment posted by Pooliscool13, today at 21:50

    Every doctors surgery needs whatever’s in the Saints MD’s, bag, that player who died was almost scoring 2 minutes after spending 7 mins on the floor, it’ll save NHS millions.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 21:50

    Conte can’t fix the defensive weakness. 1st goal Davies, then 2 Sanchez/Emerson free headers. Doesn’t matter how good you are going forward, let in 3 like that and you are always struggling.

  • Comment posted by itsallupforgrabsnow, today at 21:50

    Vintage Bottle...

  • Comment posted by Bolt, today at 21:50

    and people flamed me when i said spurs did not improve. winning 2-1 and they end up conceding twice in less than 5 min and struggled to break down a team that wasnt even sitting back. Conte is a great manager but he isnt good enough to make these players worthless players perform

  • Comment posted by RAMHAMMER, today at 21:50

    Well done Saints, the As It Stands league table made amusing viewing for the last 10 mins of the game. Ha Ha Ha

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:50

    Southampton fans help me out here, this season Southampton does well against the teams in the top half, but yet they themselves struggle to get into the top half.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 21:49

    Very Spudsy. Very funny. COYI

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:49

    "To dare is to lose" should be the new motto for this rubbish team

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 21:49

    Take a bow Saints.
    Spurs ….oh dear. Back to the bottling factory AGAIN.

  • Comment posted by Johnt225, today at 21:49

    There they were saying to Arsenal fans that they had 3 games in hand with only 3 points I. It…… Learn to count chickens before eggs hatch…. Surprised considering your mascot is a chicken on a ball

    • Reply posted by Big al, today at 21:50

      Big al replied:
      Haha nice

  • Comment posted by kbcfc1965, today at 21:49

    Cmon you Saints...the lilly livered lillywhites don't have the fight.