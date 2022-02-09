Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Southampton 3.
Che Adams scored a late winner as Southampton produced a superb comeback to beat Tottenham and damage the hosts' bid for a Champions League spot.
Two goals in three minutes won the game for Saints, with Mohamed Elyounoussi and then Adams heading beyond Hugo Lloris in almost identical fashion.
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek had earlier turned into his own net to open the scoring when under pressure from Son Heung-min from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cut-back.
But Armando Broja levelled soon after in what was a dominant first-half performance from the visitors in which Romain Perraud also struck the crossbar.
The hosts had struggled to contain Southampton but improved after the break and Son put them back in front, only for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side to score twice in the final 11 minutes.
Steven Bergwijn thought he had grabbed a dramatic leveller in stoppage time but the substitute had strayed just offside.
Tottenham remain seventh, four points off the top four, while Southampton climb to 10th.
More to follow.
