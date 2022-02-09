Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton scored twice in the final 11 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Che Adams scored a late winner as Southampton produced a superb comeback to beat Tottenham and damage the hosts' bid for a Champions League spot.

Two goals in three minutes won the game for Saints, with Mohamed Elyounoussi and then Adams heading beyond Hugo Lloris in almost identical fashion.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek had earlier turned into his own net to open the scoring when under pressure from Son Heung-min from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cut-back.

But Armando Broja levelled soon after in what was a dominant first-half performance from the visitors in which Romain Perraud also struck the crossbar.

The hosts had struggled to contain Southampton but improved after the break and Son put them back in front, only for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side to score twice in the final 11 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn thought he had grabbed a dramatic leveller in stoppage time but the substitute had strayed just offside.

Tottenham remain seventh, four points off the top four, while Southampton climb to 10th.

Southampton Southampton Southampton Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 5.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 4.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 4.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 4.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 3.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 3.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 3.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 5.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 4.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 5.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Southampton Starting XI Avg Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 7.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 7.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Long Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 7.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 4 Romero 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 8 Winks 5 Højbjerg 3 Reguilón 27 Lucas Moura 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

6 D Sánchez Booked at 59mins

4 Romero Booked at 90mins

33 Davies

12 Emerson Royal

8 Winks

5 Højbjerg Substituted for Bentancur at 60' minutes

3 Reguilón Substituted for Bergwijn at 83' minutes

27 Lucas Moura Substituted for Kulusevski at 76' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min

10 Kane Substitutes 2 Doherty

14 Rodon

19 R Sessegnon

21 Kulusevski

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

30 Bentancur

42 White

44 Scarlett Southampton Formation 4-4-2 44 Forster 2 Walker-Peters 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 15 Perraud 17 S Armstrong 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 24 Elyounoussi 18 Broja 10 Adams 44 Forster Booked at 84mins

2 Walker-Peters

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu

15 Perraud Booked at 76mins

17 S Armstrong

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu Booked at 77mins

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for Diallo at 90+7' minutes

18 Broja Substituted for Walcott at 90' minutes

10 Adams Substituted for Long at 88' minutes Substitutes 5 Stephens

7 Long

9 A Armstrong

13 Caballero

19 Djenepo

20 Smallbone

27 Diallo

32 Walcott

43 Valery Referee: David Coote Attendance: 54,012 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Southampton 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Southampton 3. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi. Post update Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong. Post update VAR Decision: No Goal Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Southampton. Booking Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card. Post update GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Cristian Romero tries a through ball, but Steven Bergwijn is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Theo Walcott replaces Armando Broja. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Che Adams. Post update Romain Perraud (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton). Post update Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Fraser Forster (Southampton) is shown the yellow card. Post update Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur). Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Sergio Reguilón. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward