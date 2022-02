Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mahrez scored his seventh Premier League goal this season

Manchester City moved 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League after cruising to victory over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez put them ahead in the first half with a penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled.

Kevin de Bruyne secured victory after capitalising on a 69th-minute error from Bees keeper David Raya.

Brentford are now just six points above the relegation zone after a sixth straight defeat in all competitions.

Match ends, Manchester City 2, Brentford 0. Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Brentford 0. Offside, Brentford. Mathias Jensen tries a through ball, but Mads Roerslev is caught offside. Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Offside, Brentford. Christian Nørgaard tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Offside, Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Offside, Brentford. Ethan Pinnock tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). Pontus Jansson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford). Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rodri. Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard. Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rúben Dias. Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rico Henry. Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David Raya. Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.