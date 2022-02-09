Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mahrez scored his seventh Premier League goal this season

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City "are not the best in the world" despite them extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points following victory over Brentford.

Riyad Mahrez scored his eighth goal in seven games as they moved further away from second-placed Liverpool, who play Leicester on Thursday.

But Guardiola said he "does not care" for "stupid things" like praising his side for being better than the rest.

"In so many ways I'm impressed with [the players'] attitude," he added. "They still have the desire in every game to do their jobs.

Guardiola hails Cancelo & Stones' movement in 'important win'

"Normally they are being complimented, being praised - 'you are the best team in the world' - these stupid things. You can be confused, but we are still normal.

"We are not the best team in the world. The best team in the world is Chelsea, the best team is Palmeiras. We are not the best and I don't care."

European champions Chelsea, who currently sit third in the table, play Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Final on Saturday.

That is a trophy Manchester City have never competed for because they have not won the Champions League in order to qualify.

City were deserved winners against Brentford despite a tough opening. Mads Roerslev's rash tackle on Raheem Sterling then presented Mahrez with the opportunity to score and he sent David Raya the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Brentford made two big mistakes against Man City - Frank

Kevin de Bruyne doubled City's lead after 69 minutes when he finished off the rebound after Raya had rolled the ball straight to Sterling on the edge of the area, then denied the England man with a save he could not hold.

For Brentford, who did not include new signing Christian Eriksen even though the Dane started training with them this week after signing a six-month contract, the harsh realities of life in the top flight are beginning to become evident.

Thomas Frank's men have now lost six in a row in all competitions for the first time since 2006. Then, Oldham and Cheltenham were among the teams who beat them when they were in League One.

Now it's Liverpool, Manchester United and defending champions City.

Stones slots in at right-back

Guardiola has sprung so many selection surprises down the years, nothing is too much of a shock.

This time it was naming three central defenders and no orthodox right-back, even though England's Kyle Walker was on the bench.

John Stones got the job. While it did seem for a while as though his role was to alternate between a back four and a three-man central defence, depending upon whether City had the ball or not, it became apparent it was more technical than that.

He could be wide on the right touchline, further inside or threatening the box, mirroring what Joao Cancelo was doing on the other side.

Stones also curled crosses in from roughly the same position De Bruyne has earned such praise for doing so.

City's fluidity was so far removed from the old-school English tactics of the past and when another defender, Aymeric Laporte, controlled the ball on his chest and rolled a shot narrowly wide of the far post, it felt like a throwback to 'Total Football' and the Netherlands' 1970s golden era under coach Rinus Michels.

Cancelo flashed a shot over just after half-time and then went on a slalom-like journey though the Brentford box before firing straight at Raya.

It merely underlined the flexible nature of a City side that ended with £100m man Jack Grealish at centre-forward after coming off the bench.

The Football News Show: Should Brentford be worried after six straight defeats?

Stumbling Brentford

Brentford limited City to a single shot in the first half hour, which was testament to their work-rate.

Had Rico Henry taken the clear chance to equalise he was presented with just before the break, the overall outcome might have been different.

But, despite the industry of Frank Onyeka in midfield and speed of Sergi Canos out wide, Brentford lack the class to compete against opposition like this.

Eriksen has that, clearly, and also the belief he can return to something like his old self.

As the defeats mount up and key home games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle loom before the end of the month, the Bees are certainly in need of a lift.

Player of the match De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne with an average of 7.17 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Brentford Brentford Brentford Manchester City Avg Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 7.17 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 7.01 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.78 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.78 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.65 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.57 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.51 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 6.47 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.39 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.34 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.30 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 6.23 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 5.99 Brentford Avg Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 6.30 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.23 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 6.22 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 6.20 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 6.19 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.19 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 6.17 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 6.12 Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 6.12 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 6.09 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 6.03 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 6.02 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 5.92 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 5.20

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 5 Stones 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 20 Bernardo Silva 26 Mahrez 47 Foden 7 Sterling 31 Ederson

5 Stones

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte

27 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne

16 Rodri

20 Bernardo Silva

26 Mahrez Substituted for Grealish at 67' minutes

47 Foden Substituted for Gündogan at 71' minutes

7 Sterling Substitutes 2 Walker

6 Aké

8 Gündogan

10 Grealish

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

48 Delap

87 McAtee Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 30 Roerslev 15 Onyeka 6 Nørgaard 8 Jensen 3 Henry 7 Canós 14 Ghoddos 1 Raya

20 Ajer

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock

30 Roerslev

15 Onyeka Substituted for Wissa at 70' minutes

6 Nørgaard

8 Jensen

3 Henry

7 Canós Substituted for Dasilva at 62' minutes

14 Ghoddos Substituted for Mbeumo at 62' minutes Substitutes 10 Dasilva

11 Wissa

19 Mbeumo

26 Baptiste

29 Bech Sørensen

36 Stevens

40 Fernández

49 Lössl Referee: Darren England Attendance: 51,658 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 2, Brentford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Brentford 0. Post update Offside, Brentford. Mathias Jensen tries a through ball, but Mads Roerslev is caught offside. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Post update Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Brentford. Christian Nørgaard tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Post update Offside, Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Post update Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Brentford. Ethan Pinnock tries a through ball, but Yoane Wissa is caught offside. Post update Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). Post update Pontus Jansson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Hand ball by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford). Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rodri. Post update Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rúben Dias. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rico Henry. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David Raya. Post update Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward