Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2HibernianHibernian0

Rangers 2-0 Hibernian: Hosts win to keep pace at top of Premiership

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Hibernian

Rangers kept pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after easing to victory over struggling Hibernian at Ibrox.

Captain James Tavernier scored his fourth goal in nine games with an early penalty and Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead after the break.

That keeps the champions a point behind their city rivals in the race to claim the title.

However, Hibs have dropped to eighth place after a sixth game without a win.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 78mins
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 28mins
  • 26BalogunSubstituted forBarisicat 15'minutesBooked at 21mins
  • 3Bassey
  • 18Kamara
  • 4Lundstram
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forSakalaat 75'minutes
  • 14Kent
  • 17Ayodele-AriboSubstituted forRamseyat 75'minutes
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 9Diallo
  • 10Davis
  • 16Ramsey
  • 19Sands
  • 22Zukowski
  • 25Roofe
  • 30Sakala
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin

Hibernian

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinnSubstituted forJasperat 12'minutes
  • 5Porteous
  • 33BushiriBooked at 50mins
  • 3Doig
  • 27Cadden
  • 16StevensonBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 19MitchellSubstituted forDoidgeat 71'minutes
  • 80HendersonSubstituted forMuellerat 64'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 14Mueller
  • 20Jasper
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
  • 32Campbell
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
19,700

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 0.

  3. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alfredo Morelos.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Josh Doig (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Chris Cadden.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Glen Kamara.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

