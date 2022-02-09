Match ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 0.
Rangers kept pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after easing to victory over struggling Hibernian at Ibrox.
Captain James Tavernier scored his fourth goal in nine games with an early penalty and Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead after the break.
That keeps the champions a point behind their city rivals in the race to claim the title.
However, Hibs have dropped to eighth place after a sixth game without a win.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number17Player nameAyodele-AriboAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
6.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameRamseyAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
4.67
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number19Player nameMitchellAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.74
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.48
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 78mins
- 6GoldsonBooked at 28mins
- 26BalogunSubstituted forBarisicat 15'minutesBooked at 21mins
- 3Bassey
- 18Kamara
- 4Lundstram
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forSakalaat 75'minutes
- 14Kent
- 17Ayodele-AriboSubstituted forRamseyat 75'minutes
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 9Diallo
- 10Davis
- 16Ramsey
- 19Sands
- 22Zukowski
- 25Roofe
- 30Sakala
- 31Barisic
- 33McLaughlin
Hibernian
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Macey
- 6McGinnSubstituted forJasperat 12'minutes
- 5Porteous
- 33BushiriBooked at 50mins
- 3Doig
- 27Cadden
- 16StevensonBooked at 60minsSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutes
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 19MitchellSubstituted forDoidgeat 71'minutes
- 80HendersonSubstituted forMuellerat 64'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 14Mueller
- 20Jasper
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
- 32Campbell
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 19,700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 0.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Mueller (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Rangers).
Post update
Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Josh Doig (Hibernian).
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Chris Cadden.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.