Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers kept pace with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after easing to victory over struggling Hibernian at Ibrox.

Captain James Tavernier scored his fourth goal in nine games with an early penalty and Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead after the break.

That keeps the champions a point behind their city rivals in the race to claim the title.

However, Hibs have dropped to eighth place after a sixth game without a win.

More to follow.

