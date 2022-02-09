Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen2CelticCeltic3

Aberdeen 2-3 Celtic: League leaders survive second-half comeback in five-goal thriller

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Jota scores v Aberdeen
Jota's controversial winner, just a minute after Aberdeen's equaliser, settled a pulsating encounter

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic continued their relentless form after surviving a spirited Aberdeen fightback in a breathless five-goal thriller.

Jota knocked in at the back post after poor home defending before Matt O'Riley's deflected quickfire second put the away side firmly in command.

However, two goals in five second-half minutes from Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson drew the hosts level.

But the visitors responded instantly as Jota drilled in a controversial winner.

Aberdeen players screamed for a flag from the assistant referee as Liel Abada, who was standing in an offside position, appeared to block centre-back David Bates in the build-up.

It is another massive win on the road for Ange Postecoglou's title hopefuls, who are now 20 league games unbeaten.

Stephen Glass' side, whose last Premiership victory came on Boxing Day, drop two places to ninth.

Celtic's late victory at Pittodrie in October - a first away league win of the season after nearly eight months without one - was a colossal turning point in their campaign.

Four months on, Postecoglou - whose side have since dropped just four points from a possible 57 - will view this result in the same vein.

Aberdeen would have felt they managed the opening exchanges well, but within a blink of an eye they were two down.

O'Riley skipped past David Bates all too easily to bend a ball from the right to the back post. Home keeper Gary Woods and defender Calvin Ramsay looked placed to deal with it, but neither made contact with the ball, allowing Jota to knock in to an empty net.

Just three minutes later, Callum McGregor's clipped pass was knocked down by Daizen Maeda to O'Riley, who drilled in his first Celtic goal from 20 yards via a big deflection off Bates.

Celtic were cruising at the break against an Aberdeen side that failed to test Joe Hart in a flat first-half showing, but the second-half whistle sparked a manic final 45 minutes.

Glass withdrew Ramsay and Dylan McGeouch for Funso Ojo and Matty Kennedy and the game turned. A well-worked wide free-kick was pulled across goal by Ojo to Ramirez, who finished low from close range with the Celtic defence napping.

Five minutes later, another Ojo set piece, this time from the right, was curled towards the near post for Ferguson to glance past Hart.

Bedlam in the home stands - but only for 64 seconds as Jota decided the game with a controversial effort, drilling a strike into the turf and beyond Woods after Anthony Ralston's header looped over the defence.

Aberdeen were incensed at Abada's involvement, both in the dugout and on the pitch, but they continued to rally as Ferguson diverted another close-range header towards goal, only for Hart to make a crucial stop.

Ferguson then bent a free-kick narrowly over before Ramirez had a side-foot finish from the edge of the area sail off target.

But Celtic would see the game out, benefitting from a slice of fortune that could be pivotal come May.

Man of the match - Jota

Jota
Regardless of whether the winger's winner should have stood, the on-loan Benfica man was again at the heart of Celtic's attacking play and his two goals at Pittodrie takes his tally into double figures this season

Player of the match

JotaJota

with an average of 7.62

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.09

  2. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.78

  3. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.67

  4. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.54

  5. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.48

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.46

  7. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    5.36

  8. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.03

  11. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    4.99

  12. Squad number25Player nameWoods
    Average rating

    4.85

  13. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    4.80

Celtic

  1. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    7.60

  3. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.32

  4. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.07

  6. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.96

  7. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.87

  8. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.86

  9. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.75

  10. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.67

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.59

  12. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    6.13

  13. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    5.94

  14. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    5.89

  15. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.66

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Woods
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5GallagherBooked at 64mins
  • 27BatesBooked at 49mins
  • 22RamsaySubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
  • 15McGeouchSubstituted forOjoat 45'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 19Ferguson
  • 17Hayes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 16Ojo
  • 20Jenks
  • 28Ruth
  • 29Barron
  • 30Ritchie
  • 33Kennedy
  • 39Milne

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forRogicat 89'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forBittonat 76'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 89'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 76'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 6Bitton
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Rogic
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Celtic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Celtic 3.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Callum McGregor tries a through ball, but Giorgos Giakoumakis is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Liel Abada.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Matt O'Riley.

  10. Post update

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Cameron Carter-Vickers tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Starfelt.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Callum McGregor is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. David Bates tries a through ball, but Lewis Ferguson is caught offside.

