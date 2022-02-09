Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Celtic 3.
Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic continued their relentless form after surviving a spirited Aberdeen fightback in a breathless five-goal thriller.
Jota knocked in at the back post after poor home defending before Matt O'Riley's deflected quickfire second put the away side firmly in command.
However, two goals in five second-half minutes from Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson drew the hosts level.
But the visitors responded instantly as Jota drilled in a controversial winner.
Aberdeen players screamed for a flag from the assistant referee as Liel Abada, who was standing in an offside position, appeared to block centre-back David Bates in the build-up.
It is another massive win on the road for Ange Postecoglou's title hopefuls, who are now 20 league games unbeaten.
Stephen Glass' side, whose last Premiership victory came on Boxing Day, drop two places to ninth.
Celtic's late victory at Pittodrie in October - a first away league win of the season after nearly eight months without one - was a colossal turning point in their campaign.
Four months on, Postecoglou - whose side have since dropped just four points from a possible 57 - will view this result in the same vein.
Aberdeen would have felt they managed the opening exchanges well, but within a blink of an eye they were two down.
O'Riley skipped past David Bates all too easily to bend a ball from the right to the back post. Home keeper Gary Woods and defender Calvin Ramsay looked placed to deal with it, but neither made contact with the ball, allowing Jota to knock in to an empty net.
Just three minutes later, Callum McGregor's clipped pass was knocked down by Daizen Maeda to O'Riley, who drilled in his first Celtic goal from 20 yards via a big deflection off Bates.
Celtic were cruising at the break against an Aberdeen side that failed to test Joe Hart in a flat first-half showing, but the second-half whistle sparked a manic final 45 minutes.
Glass withdrew Ramsay and Dylan McGeouch for Funso Ojo and Matty Kennedy and the game turned. A well-worked wide free-kick was pulled across goal by Ojo to Ramirez, who finished low from close range with the Celtic defence napping.
Five minutes later, another Ojo set piece, this time from the right, was curled towards the near post for Ferguson to glance past Hart.
Bedlam in the home stands - but only for 64 seconds as Jota decided the game with a controversial effort, drilling a strike into the turf and beyond Woods after Anthony Ralston's header looped over the defence.
Aberdeen were incensed at Abada's involvement, both in the dugout and on the pitch, but they continued to rally as Ferguson diverted another close-range header towards goal, only for Hart to make a crucial stop.
Ferguson then bent a free-kick narrowly over before Ramirez had a side-foot finish from the edge of the area sail off target.
But Celtic would see the game out, benefitting from a slice of fortune that could be pivotal come May.
Man of the match - Jota
More to follow.
Player of the match
JotaJota
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number25Player nameWoodsAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number15Player nameMcGeouchAverage rating
4.80
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.66
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Woods
- 2McCrorie
- 5GallagherBooked at 64mins
- 27BatesBooked at 49mins
- 22RamsaySubstituted forKennedyat 45'minutes
- 15McGeouchSubstituted forOjoat 45'minutes
- 8Brown
- 19Ferguson
- 17Hayes
- 10Besuijen
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 16Ojo
- 20Jenks
- 28Ruth
- 29Barron
- 30Ritchie
- 33Kennedy
- 39Milne
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forRogicat 89'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forBittonat 76'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 89'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 76'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 6Bitton
- 7Giakoumakis
- 16McCarthy
- 18Rogic
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 49Forrest
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Celtic 3.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Callum McGregor tries a through ball, but Giorgos Giakoumakis is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.
Post update
Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).
Post update
Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Liel Abada.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Matt O'Riley.
Post update
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Cameron Carter-Vickers tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Starfelt.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Jota tries a through ball, but Callum McGregor is caught offside.
Post update
Liel Abada (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Brown (Aberdeen).
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).
Post update
Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Aberdeen. David Bates tries a through ball, but Lewis Ferguson is caught offside.