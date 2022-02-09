Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 2.
Dundee moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Hearts at Tynecastle.
Ellis Simms fired Hearts in front and he and Barrie McKay came close to doubling that lead before the interval.
Toby Sibbick's own goal from Danny Mullen's cross brought Dundee level early in the second period.
Simms was denied a second and Ryan Sweeney twice came close to scoring an own goal before Mullen got the visitors' winner from close range.
Dundee climb two points above St Johnstone and trail Ross County by six points, but both of the bottom two have a game in hand.
Hearts maintain a strong position in third, 10 points in front of Dundee United, but are now winless in three league matches.
Ian Lawlor replaced Adam Legzdins in goal for Dundee and the stand-in keeper had a nervous moment when he dropped an Andy Halliday cross but no-one from Hearts was able to capitalise before Lawlor gathered.
The stopper was called into action to beat a McKay shot wide but was beaten moments later. McKay drove at the Dundee defence and released Simms, whose low shot evaded the goalkeeper.
McKay almost doubled the hosts' lead when he controlled Peter Haring's pass and lobbed Lawlor but Sweeney got back to whack the ball off the line.
Hearts pushed for a second before the break and McKay played a one-two with Beni Baningame before drawing a save from Lawlor, who denied Simms on the rebound. The keeper's confidence was growing after a shaky start.
The first half was not all one way. Charlie Adam and Zak Rudden fired efforts over and Paul McMullan tried to catch Craig Gordon out at his near post, the Scotland keeper not fooled.
And the visitors were level by the 51st minute. Mullen crossed from the inside right channel and the chest of Sibbick carried the ball past Gordon.
Hearts went back on the attack with Ellis denied by Lawlor and the goalkeeper made an excellent stop to avoid a Sweeney own goal before Liam Boyce headed over.
Niall McGinn and Max Anderson came on and both were involved in the winner, with McGinn crossing low for Mullen to convert.
There was a late penalty appeal for handball by Hearts when Stephen Kingsley's shot connected with Liam Fontaine but nothing was given.
And Taylor Moore's header was kept out by Lawlor in stoppage time to make sure of victory for Dundee.
Man of the match - Danny Mullen
What we learned
After failing to score in their past two games, including Sunday's 5-0 loss to Rangers, the visit of Dundee was all about getting back on track for Hearts.
And they should have been more than a goal up in the first half but were just not clinical enough.
Dundee rode their luck but grew into the game, particularly goalkeeper Lawlor.
Mullen's impact in the second half, coupled with manager James McPake's substitutions made the difference.
What's next?
Both clubs are in Scottish Cup action next, with Hearts at home to fellow top-flight side Livingston on Saturday (15:00 GMT) and Dundee visiting League 1 Peterhead on Monday (19:45 - live on BBC Scotland)
Player of the match
KerrCammy Kerr
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
3.08
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number15Player nameMulliganAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number21Player nameLawlorAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.35
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gordon
- 4Souttar
- 21Sibbick
- 3Kingsley
- 15Moore
- 5Haring
- 6BaningimeSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 80'minutes
- 16HallidaySubstituted forGinnellyat 65'minutes
- 18McKaySubstituted forWoodburnat 75'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 20Simms
Substitutes
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 14Devlin
- 17Cochrane
- 30Ginnelly
- 38Pollock
Dundee
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Lawlor
- 6McGhee
- 4Fontaine
- 5Sweeney
- 18McMullan
- 26AdamBooked at 40mins
- 8ByrneBooked at 90mins
- 15MulliganSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes
- 2Kerr
- 20RuddenBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 72'minutes
- 9Mullen
Substitutes
- 11McDaid
- 12Chapman
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 24Anderson
- 30Sharp
- 35Rossi
- 77McGinn
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 15,527
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 2.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley with a cross.
Booking
Shaun Byrne (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.
Post update
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Mullen.
Post update
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Dundee. Max Anderson tries a through ball, but Daniel Mullen is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellis Simms.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Beni Baningime.
Post update
Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Niall McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.