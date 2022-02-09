Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Danny Mullen's goal took Dundee above St Johnstone

Dundee moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ellis Simms fired Hearts in front and he and Barrie McKay came close to doubling that lead before the interval.

Toby Sibbick's own goal from Danny Mullen's cross brought Dundee level early in the second period.

Simms was denied a second and Ryan Sweeney twice came close to scoring an own goal before Mullen got the visitors' winner from close range.

Dundee climb two points above St Johnstone and trail Ross County by six points, but both of the bottom two have a game in hand.

Hearts maintain a strong position in third, 10 points in front of Dundee United, but are now winless in three league matches.

Ian Lawlor replaced Adam Legzdins in goal for Dundee and the stand-in keeper had a nervous moment when he dropped an Andy Halliday cross but no-one from Hearts was able to capitalise before Lawlor gathered.

The stopper was called into action to beat a McKay shot wide but was beaten moments later. McKay drove at the Dundee defence and released Simms, whose low shot evaded the goalkeeper.

McKay almost doubled the hosts' lead when he controlled Peter Haring's pass and lobbed Lawlor but Sweeney got back to whack the ball off the line.

Hearts pushed for a second before the break and McKay played a one-two with Beni Baningame before drawing a save from Lawlor, who denied Simms on the rebound. The keeper's confidence was growing after a shaky start.

The first half was not all one way. Charlie Adam and Zak Rudden fired efforts over and Paul McMullan tried to catch Craig Gordon out at his near post, the Scotland keeper not fooled.

And the visitors were level by the 51st minute. Mullen crossed from the inside right channel and the chest of Sibbick carried the ball past Gordon.

Hearts went back on the attack with Ellis denied by Lawlor and the goalkeeper made an excellent stop to avoid a Sweeney own goal before Liam Boyce headed over.

Niall McGinn and Max Anderson came on and both were involved in the winner, with McGinn crossing low for Mullen to convert.

There was a late penalty appeal for handball by Hearts when Stephen Kingsley's shot connected with Liam Fontaine but nothing was given.

And Taylor Moore's header was kept out by Lawlor in stoppage time to make sure of victory for Dundee.

Man of the match - Danny Mullen

The striker was Dundee's gamechanger by setting up the opener and firing the winner

What we learned

After failing to score in their past two games, including Sunday's 5-0 loss to Rangers, the visit of Dundee was all about getting back on track for Hearts.

And they should have been more than a goal up in the first half but were just not clinical enough.

Dundee rode their luck but grew into the game, particularly goalkeeper Lawlor.

Mullen's impact in the second half, coupled with manager James McPake's substitutions made the difference.

What's next?

Both clubs are in Scottish Cup action next, with Hearts at home to fellow top-flight side Livingston on Saturday (15:00 GMT) and Dundee visiting League 1 Peterhead on Monday (19:45 - live on BBC Scotland)

