HeartsHeart of Midlothian1DundeeDundee2

Hearts 1-2 Dundee: Visitors fight back to move off bottom place

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Danny Mullen scores
Danny Mullen's goal took Dundee above St Johnstone

Dundee moved off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ellis Simms fired Hearts in front and he and Barrie McKay came close to doubling that lead before the interval.

Toby Sibbick's own goal from Danny Mullen's cross brought Dundee level early in the second period.

Simms was denied a second and Ryan Sweeney twice came close to scoring an own goal before Mullen got the visitors' winner from close range.

Dundee climb two points above St Johnstone and trail Ross County by six points, but both of the bottom two have a game in hand.

Hearts maintain a strong position in third, 10 points in front of Dundee United, but are now winless in three league matches.

Ian Lawlor replaced Adam Legzdins in goal for Dundee and the stand-in keeper had a nervous moment when he dropped an Andy Halliday cross but no-one from Hearts was able to capitalise before Lawlor gathered.

The stopper was called into action to beat a McKay shot wide but was beaten moments later. McKay drove at the Dundee defence and released Simms, whose low shot evaded the goalkeeper.

McKay almost doubled the hosts' lead when he controlled Peter Haring's pass and lobbed Lawlor but Sweeney got back to whack the ball off the line.

Hearts pushed for a second before the break and McKay played a one-two with Beni Baningame before drawing a save from Lawlor, who denied Simms on the rebound. The keeper's confidence was growing after a shaky start.

The first half was not all one way. Charlie Adam and Zak Rudden fired efforts over and Paul McMullan tried to catch Craig Gordon out at his near post, the Scotland keeper not fooled.

And the visitors were level by the 51st minute. Mullen crossed from the inside right channel and the chest of Sibbick carried the ball past Gordon.

Hearts went back on the attack with Ellis denied by Lawlor and the goalkeeper made an excellent stop to avoid a Sweeney own goal before Liam Boyce headed over.

Niall McGinn and Max Anderson came on and both were involved in the winner, with McGinn crossing low for Mullen to convert.

There was a late penalty appeal for handball by Hearts when Stephen Kingsley's shot connected with Liam Fontaine but nothing was given.

And Taylor Moore's header was kept out by Lawlor in stoppage time to make sure of victory for Dundee.

Man of the match - Danny Mullen

Danny Mullen crosses for Dundee's first goal
The striker was Dundee's gamechanger by setting up the opener and firing the winner

What we learned

After failing to score in their past two games, including Sunday's 5-0 loss to Rangers, the visit of Dundee was all about getting back on track for Hearts.

And they should have been more than a goal up in the first half but were just not clinical enough.

Dundee rode their luck but grew into the game, particularly goalkeeper Lawlor.

Mullen's impact in the second half, coupled with manager James McPake's substitutions made the difference.

What's next?

Both clubs are in Scottish Cup action next, with Hearts at home to fellow top-flight side Livingston on Saturday (15:00 GMT) and Dundee visiting League 1 Peterhead on Monday (19:45 - live on BBC Scotland)

Player of the match

KerrCammy Kerr

with an average of 7.35

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 21Sibbick
  • 3Kingsley
  • 15Moore
  • 5Haring
  • 6BaningimeSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 80'minutes
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forGinnellyat 65'minutes
  • 18McKaySubstituted forWoodburnat 75'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 20Simms

Substitutes

  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 17Cochrane
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 38Pollock

Dundee

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Lawlor
  • 6McGhee
  • 4Fontaine
  • 5Sweeney
  • 18McMullan
  • 26AdamBooked at 40mins
  • 8ByrneBooked at 90mins
  • 15MulliganSubstituted forAndersonat 64'minutes
  • 2Kerr
  • 20RuddenBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMcGinnat 72'minutes
  • 9Mullen

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 12Chapman
  • 17McCowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Anderson
  • 30Sharp
  • 35Rossi
  • 77McGinn
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
15,527

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley with a cross.

  5. Booking

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).

  10. Post update

    Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Mullen.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore tries a through ball, but Josh Ginnelly is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Dundee. Max Anderson tries a through ball, but Daniel Mullen is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellis Simms.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Beni Baningime.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  19. Post update

    Niall McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

