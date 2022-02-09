Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

St Mirren 2-1 St Johnstone: Ronan & Greive earn win for Goodwin's side

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Connor Ronan celebrates with Jordan Jones.
Connor Ronan celebrates levelling with Jordan Jones.

St Mirren moved to within one point of fourth place as they continued their six-game Scottish Premiership unbeaten streak by brushing past St Johnstone.

Callum Hendry had put the visitors ahead in the first-half with a retaken penalty but the Perth side would slip to bottom of the division after conceding either side of the break.

Connor Ronan levelled with the second penalty of the game before Alex Greive earned Jim Goodwin's side all three points with his first goal for the club.

More to follow.

Player of the match

MacPhersonCameron MacPherson

with an average of 7.44

St Mirren

  1. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.13

  4. Squad number7Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.82

  5. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.55

  6. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.30

  10. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    6.27

  11. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.09

  12. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.08

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    7.44

  2. Squad number22Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    7.13

  3. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.59

  5. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    6.29

  6. Squad number27Player nameSang
    Average rating

    6.24

  7. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.22

  8. Squad number3Player nameGallacher
    Average rating

    6.16

  9. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    6.15

  10. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    6.12

  11. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.10

  12. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.75

  13. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    4.34

  14. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    4.32

  15. Squad number15Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    4.20

  16. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    3.94

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22FraserBooked at 27mins
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 2TaitSubstituted forFlynnat 73'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Kiltie
  • 43Ronan
  • 7Jones
  • 21GreiveBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 23Erwin
  • 26Lyness
  • 27Urminsky
  • 44Millar

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Clark
  • 5Cleary
  • 6GordonBooked at 63mins
  • 4McCartSubstituted forButterfieldat 59'minutes
  • 27SangSubstituted forBrownat 59'minutes
  • 18MacPhersonSubstituted forGilmourat 65'minutes
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBairat 59'minutes
  • 3GallacherSubstituted forMayat 86'minutes
  • 21Crawford
  • 14Middleton
  • 22HendryBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 15Gilmour
  • 17Bair
  • 26Craig
  • 28Northcott
  • 33Hector-Ingram
  • 34Butterfield
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Greive following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Hendry with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  6. Post update

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Tony Gallacher.

  8. Post update

    Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone).

  10. Booking

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).

  13. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Jacob Butterfield tries a through ball, but Theo Bair is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Gilmour (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Brown with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Richard Tait.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford.

  18. Post update

    Richard Tait (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

