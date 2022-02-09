Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Connor Ronan celebrates levelling with Jordan Jones.

St Mirren moved to within one point of fourth place as they continued their six-game Scottish Premiership unbeaten streak by brushing past St Johnstone.

Callum Hendry had put the visitors ahead in the first-half with a retaken penalty but the Perth side would slip to bottom of the division after conceding either side of the break.

Connor Ronan levelled with the second penalty of the game before Alex Greive earned Jim Goodwin's side all three points with his first goal for the club.

More to follow.

