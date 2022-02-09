Match ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 1.
St Mirren moved to within one point of fourth place as they continued their six-game Scottish Premiership unbeaten streak by brushing past St Johnstone.
Callum Hendry had put the visitors ahead in the first-half with a retaken penalty but the Perth side would slip to bottom of the division after conceding either side of the break.
Connor Ronan levelled with the second penalty of the game before Alex Greive earned Jim Goodwin's side all three points with his first goal for the club.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Alnwick
- 22FraserBooked at 27mins
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 2TaitSubstituted forFlynnat 73'minutes
- 6Power
- 13Gogic
- 11Kiltie
- 43Ronan
- 7Jones
- 21GreiveBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 5McCarthy
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 16Erhahon
- 23Erwin
- 26Lyness
- 27Urminsky
- 44Millar
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Clark
- 5Cleary
- 6GordonBooked at 63mins
- 4McCartSubstituted forButterfieldat 59'minutes
- 27SangSubstituted forBrownat 59'minutes
- 18MacPhersonSubstituted forGilmourat 65'minutes
- 8DavidsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBairat 59'minutes
- 3GallacherSubstituted forMayat 86'minutes
- 21Crawford
- 14Middleton
- 22HendryBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7May
- 12Parish
- 15Gilmour
- 17Bair
- 26Craig
- 28Northcott
- 33Hector-Ingram
- 34Butterfield
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, St. Johnstone 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Greive following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Hendry with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).
Post update
Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Tony Gallacher.
Post update
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. Jacob Butterfield tries a through ball, but Theo Bair is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Gilmour (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Middleton.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Brown with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Richard Tait.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford.
Post update
Richard Tait (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.