Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United2MotherwellMotherwell0

Dundee United 2-0 Motherwell: Tony Watt strikes against former club

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dylan Levitt arrows in Dundee United's opener
Dylan Levitt arrows in Dundee United's opener

Dundee United leapfrogged Motherwell into fourth place after recording just their second win in 12 Scottish Premiership matches.

A stunning Dylan Levitt strike gave United the lead in the first-half after Motherwell hit the woodwork within the opening seconds.

Tony Watt added the hosts' second just shy of the hour mark, netting his first goal for United from close range to condemn the club he left in January to a sixth match without a win.

Player of the match

LevittDylan Levitt

with an average of 7.66

Dundee United

  1. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.66

  2. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.57

  4. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.47

  5. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.43

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.33

  7. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.32

  9. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    7.23

  10. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.96

  11. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    6.57

  12. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.47

  13. Squad number53Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    6.01

  14. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.96

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.15

  2. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    3.90

  3. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.69

  4. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    3.61

  5. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    3.58

  6. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    3.51

  7. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    3.47

  8. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    3.40

  9. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    3.38

  10. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    3.32

  11. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.20

  12. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    2.56

  13. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    2.41

  14. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.36

  15. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    1.87

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Edwards
  • 29Graham
  • 2Smith
  • 23Harkes
  • 6McDonaldSubstituted forClarkat 73'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 7NiskanenSubstituted forMcMannat 86'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forMacleodat 90'minutes
  • 9McNulty

Substitutes

  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 46Thomson
  • 53Macleod

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 14Ojala
  • 19McGinley
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 63'minutes
  • 22DonnellySubstituted forShieldsat 76'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 20Efford
  • 28RobertsSubstituted forvan Veenat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forTierneyat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 3Carroll
  • 9van Veen
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
4,591

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).

  4. Post update

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Joseph Efford tries a through ball, but Joseph Efford is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Tony Watt.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joseph Efford (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bevis Mugabi.

  12. Booking

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Scott McMann replaces Ilmari Niskanen.

  17. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport