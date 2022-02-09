Match ends, Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0.
Dundee United leapfrogged Motherwell into fourth place after recording just their second win in 12 Scottish Premiership matches.
A stunning Dylan Levitt strike gave United the lead in the first-half after Motherwell hit the woodwork within the opening seconds.
Tony Watt added the hosts' second just shy of the hour mark, netting his first goal for United from close range to condemn the club he left in January to a sixth match without a win.
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0.
Post update
Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).
Post update
Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Joseph Efford tries a through ball, but Joseph Efford is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Tony Watt.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joseph Efford (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bevis Mugabi.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Post update
Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott McMann replaces Ilmari Niskanen.
Post update
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Smith with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.