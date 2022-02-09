Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dylan Levitt arrows in Dundee United's opener

Dundee United leapfrogged Motherwell into fourth place after recording just their second win in 12 Scottish Premiership matches.

A stunning Dylan Levitt strike gave United the lead in the first-half after Motherwell hit the woodwork within the opening seconds.

Tony Watt added the hosts' second just shy of the hour mark, netting his first goal for United from close range to condemn the club he left in January to a sixth match without a win.

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Dundee United Avg Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 7.66 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 7.65 Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 7.57 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.47 Squad number 29 Player name Graham Average rating 7.43 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.33 Squad number 6 Player name McDonald Average rating 7.33 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 7.32 Squad number 18 Player name Butcher Average rating 7.23 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 6.96 Squad number 9 Player name McNulty Average rating 6.57 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 6.47 Squad number 53 Player name Macleod Average rating 6.01 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 5.96 Motherwell Avg Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 7.15 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 3.90 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 3.69 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 3.61 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 3.58 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 3.51 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 3.47 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 3.40 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 3.38 Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 3.32 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 3.20 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 2.56 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 2.41 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 2.36 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 1.87