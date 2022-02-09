Match ends, Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Steve Bruce's first game as West Bromwich Albion boss ended in the same way as his very first in management more than two decades ago - with a Sheffield United home win.
Billy Sharp got both goals to lift the Blades level on points with Albion - and within a point of the top six - thanks to an eighth win in 11 games for Paul Heckingbottom's men.
But, in his 1001st game in management after it all began at Sheffield United in 1998, Bruce was out of good fortune on his return to Bramall Lane.
Sharp's opener went in off a cruel deflection before Bruce had his skipper Jake Livermore harshly red carded for a committed challenge on Aston Villa loan man Conor Hourihane.
If the Blades' opener owed a bit to luck, there was nothing shabby about their second when Sharp, who also had a first-half header disallowed, lashed in a left footer from 20 yards to wrap up victory with 10 minutes left.
The margin of victory could have been greater as Albion failed to score for the third successive game - and recalled Baggies and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone also made two fine second-half saves.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20BogleBooked at 76mins
- 16Norwood
- 24Hourihane
- 2Baldock
- 29NdiayeSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 69'minutes
- 17McGoldrickSubstituted forMcBurnieat 69'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forBergeat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 8Berge
- 9McBurnie
- 26Goode
- 27Gibbs-White
- 33Norrington-Davies
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2FurlongSubstituted forO'Sheaat 85'minutes
- 6Ajayi
- 16Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 8LivermoreBooked at 39mins
- 27MowattBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
- 11DianganaSubstituted forMolumbyat 45'minutes
- 20Reach
- 18Grant
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 7Robinson
- 14Molumby
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
- Attendance:
- 26,541
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Sander Berge replaces Billy Sharp.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).
Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Dara O'Shea replaces Darnell Furlong because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum Robinson replaces Alex Mowatt.
Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Chris Basham following a set piece situation.
Post update
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
