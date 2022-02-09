Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United2West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Sheffield United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion: Steve Bruce starts with Baggies defeat at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments57

Billy Sharp's double took him to four in three games, 12 for the season, 123 for the Blades and 261 in his career
Billy Sharp's double took him to four in three games, 12 for the season, 123 for the Blades and 261 in his career

Steve Bruce's first game as West Bromwich Albion boss ended in the same way as his very first in management more than two decades ago - with a Sheffield United home win.

Billy Sharp got both goals to lift the Blades level on points with Albion - and within a point of the top six - thanks to an eighth win in 11 games for Paul Heckingbottom's men.

But, in his 1001st game in management after it all began at Sheffield United in 1998, Bruce was out of good fortune on his return to Bramall Lane.

Sharp's opener went in off a cruel deflection before Bruce had his skipper Jake Livermore harshly red carded for a committed challenge on Aston Villa loan man Conor Hourihane.

If the Blades' opener owed a bit to luck, there was nothing shabby about their second when Sharp, who also had a first-half header disallowed, lashed in a left footer from 20 yards to wrap up victory with 10 minutes left.

The margin of victory could have been greater as Albion failed to score for the third successive game - and recalled Baggies and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone also made two fine second-half saves.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20BogleBooked at 76mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 2Baldock
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 69'minutes
  • 17McGoldrickSubstituted forMcBurnieat 69'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forBergeat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 9McBurnie
  • 26Goode
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 33Norrington-Davies

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2FurlongSubstituted forO'Sheaat 85'minutes
  • 6Ajayi
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 39mins
  • 27MowattBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forMolumbyat 45'minutes
  • 20Reach
  • 18Grant
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
26,541

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Sander Berge replaces Billy Sharp.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  7. Post update

    Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Dara O'Shea replaces Darnell Furlong because of an injury.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum Robinson replaces Alex Mowatt.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Booking

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  18. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Chris Basham following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by Boing Boing Baggies, today at 22:27

    SUFC with another joke decision going there way. We were alloer em before that red card an all. Fact. Atmosphere was like a library, always is when we go there tbh. There much bigger classer neighbours always turn out in MASSIVE numbers. What a class fanbase they have btw. Good luck SWFC and i hope you smash that league and return back to the premiership soon were you belong.
    From a WBA fan.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:26

    UTB

  • Comment posted by Baggiebird8, today at 22:26

    I see the same trolls have been let out by mummy and daddy tonight

    • Reply posted by gold and black spanks blue and white cack, today at 22:27

      gold and black spanks blue and white cack replied:
      Yup

  • Comment posted by Dudleywolf, today at 22:23

    Internet been cut in Brum tonight, as Tesco Athletic now slip out of the play offs and look as though they will just about habe enough to stay up this season.

    Remember when they were top after 5 games saying they were going to walk the league.

    Decades ahead in the shadow of their rivals in Wolves & Villa.

    Boing Boing!

    • Reply posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:25

      bigbadwolf2018 replied:
      Boing boing……splat!

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 22:22

    Harshly red carded????? Are you having a laugh BBC ?

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 22:27

      Old Bean replied:
      The Beeb just pulls words out of a bag most of the time. But first they take out all the respectful ones to use on the billionaire clubs

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 22:21

    See Bruce’s still got it .....🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 22:19

    I want the chap who pretends he is a 'wulf' and talks in a silly black country accent to come on here. And great to see MGW slicing through to set up Blades 2nd goal. Was praying for a Blades 3rd. Would have put Sandwell 10th. Happy days.

    • Reply posted by U20677343, today at 22:24

      U20677343 replied:
      Obsessed ay we bab

  • Comment posted by Back9Bailey, today at 22:19

    ......... and mid table mediocracy beckons for the Albion .... baggie fans ..... you deserve more

  • Comment posted by gold and black spanks blue and white cack, today at 22:18

    Shame dike was injured, although reading from earlier threads have no idea why female baggies don't like dike but male baggies prefer dike........????

  • Comment posted by Kcrusader, today at 22:18

    Boing bong bang! Boilers are kapput! Down to 9th they tumble.

    Well done blades, great win. Proper club with good fans. Hope you make a late push for the play offs.

  • Comment posted by Honest Owl, today at 22:17

    Hillsborough was like a morgue last night compared the the raucous atmosphere at Bramall Lane tonight. Its painful to admit but we’re still streets behind you as a club. You’ve got larger crowds, you're more successful and are a bigger club. I’m dreading playing our nearest rivals Rotherham on Sunday. An embarrassed Owl. 🦉

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 22:20

      Phil replied:
      Are you really an Owl or just a mole?

  • Comment posted by Brian Deane, today at 22:17

    Got a bit lucky tonight but a win is a win. We can't keep relying on the ref to hand out these red cards to the opposition every game tho. If it wasn't for all these decisions going for us we'd probably be in a relegation fight now tbh. Fact. I bet Wednesday wish they had our luck lol. If they did they'd probably be back in the premiership were they belong by now.
    From a Sheffield United fan.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 22:25

      terry phillips replied:
      Brian Sheffield United wasn't lucky tonight they were the better team it was a good win

  • Comment posted by Kcrusader, today at 22:14

    Can’t wait to hear from the boilers who were on the Wolves thread Saturday. Let’s not forget they were already out the cup and 5k fans when 5th hahahaha 🤫🤫🤫
    Silly little boys.

    • Reply posted by U20677343, today at 22:25

      U20677343 replied:
      Are you referring to when we got 2k against Bury?

  • Comment posted by gold and black spanks blue and white cack, today at 22:14

    Superb lovely footie from the blades, easy on the eye and what you come to expect from a quality team..
    Oh no boggies, you've only gone and lost again ...and wait a sec....oh dear....you appear to have slipped out of the playoffs, oh no how dreadful! At least you only slipped to 7th....oh no...you've only gone and dropped to 9th, tee hee tee hee 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 22:22

      Phil replied:
      The only thing you spank is your monkey

  • Comment posted by stew, today at 22:14

    STEVE BRUCE IS A GOD

  • Comment posted by michael wilde, today at 22:14

    The standard Bruce post match response usually goes as follows, 'well you know I am not going to make excuses', then que the excuses. 'the positives I see spirit and we were in the game until the harsh red card, blah blah blah'

  • Comment posted by itsallaboutmoney, today at 22:14

    Both teams going nowhere.

  • Comment posted by Kcrusader, today at 22:13

    Hahahahahaha stay in your lane boggie boys. Get slapped for trying to banter with Wolves. We’re miles ahead of your tinpot cabbage club. You are now below Luton.

    Anything to say Dingle-Eighter? But wi bit ya 5-1 day we 🤣🤣🤣🤫🤫🤡

    • Reply posted by U20677343, today at 22:28

      U20677343 replied:
      obsessed d1n5les and wu15es ay we

  • Comment posted by Old Bean, today at 22:12

    Good old Blades! Still 10th and under the radar, but getting so close to a playoff place. Watch Forest though.

  • Comment posted by BDTBL, today at 22:12

    Play. Win. Repeat.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167647252255
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR29157746331352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest301371041311046
7Middlesbrough2913793428646
8Luton2912984133845
9West Brom3012993426845
10Sheff Utd2813693933645
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143449-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153548-1332
21Reading2984173457-2322
22Peterborough2855182359-3620
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport