Last updated on .From the section Championship

Billy Sharp's double took him to four in three games, 12 for the season, 123 for the Blades and 261 in his career

Steve Bruce's first game as West Bromwich Albion boss ended in the same way as his very first in management more than two decades ago - with a Sheffield United home win.

Billy Sharp got both goals to lift the Blades level on points with Albion - and within a point of the top six - thanks to an eighth win in 11 games for Paul Heckingbottom's men.

But, in his 1001st game in management after it all began at Sheffield United in 1998, Bruce was out of good fortune on his return to Bramall Lane.

Sharp's opener went in off a cruel deflection before Bruce had his skipper Jake Livermore harshly red carded for a committed challenge on Aston Villa loan man Conor Hourihane.

If the Blades' opener owed a bit to luck, there was nothing shabby about their second when Sharp, who also had a first-half header disallowed, lashed in a left footer from 20 yards to wrap up victory with 10 minutes left.

The margin of victory could have been greater as Albion failed to score for the third successive game - and recalled Baggies and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone also made two fine second-half saves.

More to follow.