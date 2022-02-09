Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 24Hourihane
- 2Baldock
- 29Ndiaye
- 17McGoldrick
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 8Berge
- 9McBurnie
- 26Goode
- 27Gibbs-White
- 33Norrington-Davies
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 16Clarke
- 3Townsend
- 8LivermoreBooked at 39mins
- 27MowattBooked at 38mins
- 11DianganaSubstituted forMolumbyat 45'minutes
- 20Reach
- 18Grant
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 7Robinson
- 14Molumby
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Post update
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Post update
Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Johnstone.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby replaces Grady Diangana.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Dismissal
Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
