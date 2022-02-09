Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 2Baldock
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 9McBurnie
  • 26Goode
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 33Norrington-Davies

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 16Clarke
  • 3Townsend
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 39mins
  • 27MowattBooked at 38mins
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forMolumbyat 45'minutes
  • 20Reach
  • 18Grant
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

  2. Post update

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  7. Post update

    David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Johnstone.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chris Basham.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby replaces Grady Diangana.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  18. Dismissal

    Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the red card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167646242255
3QPR29166746321454
4Blackburn31158845321353
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest30137104031946
7West Brom3012993425945
8Luton2912984133845
9Sheff Utd2813693833545
10Middlesbrough29136103328545
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144154-1337
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143348-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153448-1432
21Reading2984173357-2422
22Peterborough2855182358-3520
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport