Cardiff City v Peterborough United

CardiffCardiff City19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|29
|18
|7
|4
|77
|26
|51
|61
|2
|Blackburn
|30
|15
|8
|7
|45
|31
|14
|53
|3
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|7
|6
|44
|24
|20
|52
|4
|QPR
|28
|15
|6
|7
|44
|31
|13
|51
|5
|Huddersfield
|30
|13
|9
|8
|40
|34
|6
|48
|6
|West Brom
|29
|12
|9
|8
|34
|24
|10
|45
|7
|Luton
|29
|12
|9
|8
|41
|33
|8
|45
|8
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|6
|9
|32
|26
|6
|45
|9
|Nottm Forest
|29
|12
|7
|10
|39
|31
|8
|43
|10
|Stoke
|29
|12
|6
|11
|36
|30
|6
|42
|11
|Sheff Utd
|27
|12
|6
|9
|37
|33
|4
|42
|12
|Coventry
|28
|11
|8
|9
|36
|32
|4
|41
|13
|Preston
|30
|10
|11
|9
|34
|35
|-1
|41
|14
|Blackpool
|30
|11
|8
|11
|33
|35
|-2
|41
|15
|Millwall
|29
|9
|10
|10
|29
|32
|-3
|37
|16
|Swansea
|29
|9
|8
|12
|29
|38
|-9
|35
|17
|Bristol City
|30
|9
|7
|14
|39
|54
|-15
|34
|18
|Birmingham
|30
|8
|9
|13
|33
|46
|-13
|33
|19
|Hull
|30
|9
|5
|16
|26
|35
|-9
|32
|20
|Cardiff
|28
|8
|5
|15
|31
|48
|-17
|29
|21
|Reading
|28
|8
|4
|16
|33
|55
|-22
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|55
|-32
|20
|23
|Derby
|30
|9
|12
|9
|31
|31
|0
|18
|24
|Barnsley
|29
|2
|8
|19
|18
|45
|-27
|14
Greg James investigates the story of Allen Stanford and his bid to buy cricket
Inventive methods you can use to become a 'Zen Driver' and be happy behind the wheel
Here's the astonishing story of a world map containing 5,000 fictional film, TV, book and gaming locations