James Garner slots home his second goal of the season for Forest

Nottingham Forest moved into the play-off places for the first time this season as they edged out stuttering Blackburn in a frantic match at Ewood Park.

A superb driving run from Keinan Davis teed up James Garner who slipped his marker and stroked a finish into the corner to put Forest ahead.

Rovers then had Darragh Lenihan sent off for a second yellow card early in the second half after a lunge on Jack Colback.

The hosts responded well, with Sam Gallagher twice going close, but Brennan Johnson's late penalty sealed Forest's win after Jan Paul van Hecke pulled down Sam Surridge.

More to follow