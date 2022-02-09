Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Nottingham Forest moved into the play-off places for the first time this season as they edged out stuttering Blackburn in a frantic match at Ewood Park.
A superb driving run from Keinan Davis teed up James Garner who slipped his marker and stroked a finish into the corner to put Forest ahead.
Rovers then had Darragh Lenihan sent off for a second yellow card early in the second half after a lunge on Jack Colback.
The hosts responded well, with Sam Gallagher twice going close, but Brennan Johnson's late penalty sealed Forest's win after Jan Paul van Hecke pulled down Sam Surridge.
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Kaminski
- 26LenihanBooked at 53mins
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 28Giles
- 42ZeefuikSubstituted forHedgesat 83'minutes
- 27Travis
- 8RothwellBooked at 50mins
- 7KhadraSubstituted forDolanat 58'minutes
- 21BuckleyBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGallagherat 54'minutes
- 22Brereton DíazBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 4Johnson
- 5Ayala
- 9Gallagher
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 8ColbackBooked at 31mins
- 37GarnerBooked at 69mins
- 15Lowe
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 90+3'minutes
- 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 69'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 11Zinckernagel
- 14Laryea
- 16Surridge
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton Díaz with a headed pass.
Post update
Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Xande Silva replaces Brennan Johnson.
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.
Post update
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 2. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).
