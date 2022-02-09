Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2

Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Nottingham Forest: James Garner & Brennan Johnson send Reds into play-off spots

James Garner
James Garner slots home his second goal of the season for Forest

Nottingham Forest moved into the play-off places for the first time this season as they edged out stuttering Blackburn in a frantic match at Ewood Park.

A superb driving run from Keinan Davis teed up James Garner who slipped his marker and stroked a finish into the corner to put Forest ahead.

Rovers then had Darragh Lenihan sent off for a second yellow card early in the second half after a lunge on Jack Colback.

The hosts responded well, with Sam Gallagher twice going close, but Brennan Johnson's late penalty sealed Forest's win after Jan Paul van Hecke pulled down Sam Surridge.

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26LenihanBooked at 53mins
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 28Giles
  • 42ZeefuikSubstituted forHedgesat 83'minutes
  • 27Travis
  • 8RothwellBooked at 50mins
  • 7KhadraSubstituted forDolanat 58'minutes
  • 21BuckleyBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGallagherat 54'minutes
  • 22Brereton DíazBooked at 59mins

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 8ColbackBooked at 31mins
  • 37GarnerBooked at 69mins
  • 15Lowe
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 90+3'minutes
  • 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 69'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
13,869

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home20
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton Díaz with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Xande Silva replaces Brennan Johnson.

  11. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Nottingham Forest 2. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

  • Comment posted by Georgia Bulldawg, today at 22:27

    Well done, Forest! Heading in the right direction with a convincing win. Time to move up where you belong.

  • Comment posted by Captain Whacky, today at 22:25

    The away support tonight was immense. Well done boys and girls 👏👏

  • Comment posted by lynne, today at 22:21

    Nobody for us to fear now. Tonight's game always going to be a tough one but Forest showed their quality, COYR!

  • Comment posted by None, today at 22:20

    Mowbray could moan for England, can never accept defeat whether home or away. Always an endless list of what has gone against them. The grass was too green, the ball was too hard, the floodlights were too bright.

  • Comment posted by on the bright side, today at 22:20

    Am I alone in thinking we are a better side without grabban? He has his uses for sure but our breaks end much further up the field without him.

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 22:14

    I`ve got Forest, Fulham and Blackburn to go up. Nailed on.

    • Reply posted by nigel, today at 22:20

      nigel replied:
      Because two outta three ain’t bad….Drop the thought of Rovers going up; won’t happen.

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 22:13

    Blackburn’s only claim to fame is that they are mentioned on the lyrics of a Beatles song.2nd in the league and only 13k turn up including 2k from Nottingham.
    Your bubble has burst and him who decided he was Chilean was awful.!
    PS. What a moaner Mowbray is.!

  • Comment posted by Dr David Banner, today at 22:10

    Keep it going Forest. A good win tonight because it's a six pointer. Stoke will be a tough game on Saturday but we need another win

  • Comment posted by dckokkinos, today at 22:09

    Forest well done we are proud of you from Greece
    Olympiacos supporter

  • Comment posted by exeter_monk, today at 22:09

    Our best performance of the season against a top 6 side. We're starting to look like a really decent side. Just find a bit more consistency and we have to be in with a good chance this season.

  • Comment posted by Sir Lewis is King of the road, today at 22:06

    Cloughie would have been proud of Mr Cooper's achievements thus far. Well done that man 👍

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 22:06

    This is exactly the kind of result that a team needs to challenge for promotion.
    Steve Cooper quietly going about his job & what an amazing job he's done. COYR

  • Comment posted by robbo1980, today at 22:06

    Good result for forest that.. can see you doing quite well for the rest of the season.. would love to see you back in the premier league.. from a Boro fan

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 22:05

    All to play for. Cooper believes in these players, and they believe in him. This never happened under Hughton. This lot are mentally strong....compare with the 2019-20 squad that needed 1 point from our last three matches to finish 6th, and we failed.

    • Reply posted by John Suffolk, today at 22:29

      John Suffolk replied:
      Don’t remind me of that awful time. We didn’t even need one point; the terrible collapse on the last day did it!

  • Comment posted by TheRovers, today at 22:05

    Well personally I was expecting this. The goals dried up in December (when I think Brereton's head got turned by PL offers). We've limped along since but it was always a case for me of get as many points as we can then try to cling on to top 6.

    A third of the season to go yet, we've time to hit form again. Well played Forest anyway.

  • Comment posted by roversthroughandthrough, today at 22:05

    Rovers always crumble at this point in the season, so we’re not surprised. Congratulations to Forest - THE in form team in the championship at present - but everything seems against Rovers at the moment. We have a young team, not really ready for the Premiership really, and having to play with 10 men gifts the game to the opposition really, doesn’t it?

    • Reply posted by goodnight, today at 22:14

      goodnight replied:
      i'm a Forest fan and there wasn't much in it and for long spells you were the best team especially after you went down to 10 men, there was no crumbling going on for sure. I cringe when we start to time waste when a goal up and a man up, it affects our game worse than yours, I think we struggled for much of the 2nd half, 11 v 11 and i think you would of got something, it looked a very hard game

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 22:03

    Now your talking. Cardiff was just a blip and a bogey team for us. Happy Days.
    COYR

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 22:01

    Click bait, Blackburn are still in 2nd place.

    • Reply posted by hawklord, today at 22:02

      hawklord replied:
      Er no, 3rd actually.

  • Comment posted by KhanDjarin, today at 21:59

    You have to give Cooper accolades for turning Forest's fortunes around this season. Great manager.

  • Comment posted by RiccoH, today at 21:58

    Just need to say one thing... COYR!!!!

