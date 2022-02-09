Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kaminski
- 26Lenihan
- 25van Hecke
- 16Wharton
- 42Zeefuik
- 27Travis
- 8Rothwell
- 28Giles
- 21Buckley
- 7Khadra
- 22Brereton Díaz
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 4Johnson
- 5Ayala
- 9Gallagher
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 19Hedges
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 15Lowe
- 8Colback
- 20Johnson
- 9Davis
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 11Zinckernagel
- 14Laryea
- 16Surridge
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report will appear here.