BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 42Zeefuik
  • 27Travis
  • 8Rothwell
  • 28Giles
  • 21Buckley
  • 7Khadra
  • 22Brereton Díaz

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 15Lowe
  • 8Colback
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Davis

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
Referee:
Josh Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Blackburn30158745311453
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Luton2912984133845
8Middlesbrough2813693226645
9Nottm Forest29127103931843
10Stoke29126113630642
11Sheff Utd2712693733442
12Coventry2811893632441
13Preston30101193435-141
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3097143954-1534
18Birmingham3089133346-1333
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
